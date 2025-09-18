Did Aryan Khan take a dig at Sameer Wankhede in The Ba***ds of Bollywood? Netizens say 'roasted him so bad'

The first episode of Aryan Khan's Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood features a character who looks eerily similar to Sameer Wankhede, calls himself a part on NCG, and wants to target actors in his war against drugs.

Though star kids usually chose to enter the world of films as an actor, Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has chosen a different route and is making his grand entry in Bollywood as a director. His first web series titled The Ba***ds of Bollywood, consisting of seven episodes, has finally dropped on Netflix on September 18.

In The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Aryan has seemingly taken a dig at former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede, who led the team that arrested the star kid, accusing him of using and possessing drugs during a cruise party in Mumbai. Later, Aryan Khan was given a clean chit and corruption charges were levelled against Wankhede.

The show's first episode features a character who looks eerily similar to Sameer. Calling himself a part of 'NCG', the officer gets out from a police jeep, says that the entire film industry is filled with drugs and he is a part of this 'war against drugs.' In the hilarious sequence that follows, the officer spots a man smoking a joint, but when he realises the man isn't from Bollywood, he loses interest and lets him go. Shortly after, he comes across another man who isn't using drugs and is just having a drink, but since he belongs to Bollywood, he’s immediately arrested.

Netizens are now sharing the clips and pictures of this episode on X, along with their hilarious reactions. One of them wrote, "How did Aryan Khan even manage to get a Sameer Wankhede lookalike. This was so hilarious the way he created this parody. I was laughing so hard and rewatched this scene multiple times", while another added, "Aryan Khan literally roasted the life out of Sameer Wankhede. The actor who portrays him also looks a bit like him. Crazy LOL." "The way Aryan ripped apart Sameer Wankhede in The Ba***ds of Bollywood was Too Much Fun", read another comment.

The way Aryan ripped apart Sameer Wankhede in Bads of Bollywood pic.twitter.com/ptxJULNDGe September 18, 2025

how did Aryan Khan even manage to get a Sameer Wankhede lookalike. This was so hilarious the way he created this parody. I was laughing so hard and rewatched this scene multiple times #TheBadsOfBollywood pic.twitter.com/fBOlZ5ExCd — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) September 18, 2025

Bro #AaryanKhan literally roasted the life out of Sameer Wankhede The actor who portrays him also looks a bit like him. Crazy LOL — (@iSRKzYash) September 18, 2025

Written and directed by Aryan Khan, The Ba***ds of Bollywood is led by Lakshya, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, and Sahher Bambba. It also features starry cameos from Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, SS Rajamouli, Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani, Rajkummar Rao, Arshad Warsi, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Karan Johar, and several others.

