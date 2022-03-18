Did Amitabh Bachchan indirectly appreciate Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’?

‘The Kashmir Files’, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, has been making ripples in the industry with its box office success. In barely six days after its release, the film has grossed Rs 79.25 crore. It is based on the Kashmiri Pandit exodus in the 1990s. Many celebs have praised her on social media, including Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Yami Gautam, and others. However, Amitabh Bachchan's recent tweet has had fans wondering if he was cryptically complementing ‘The Kashmir Files’.

“T 4222 – .. we know now, what we never knew then ..” Big B tweeted.

T 4222 - .. we know now , what we never knew then .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 16, 2022

Netizens attempted to link his tweet to the film that is bringing attention to the incident. People began criticising Senior Bachchan for not having the courage to speak honestly about the situation.



The film has already grossed Rs 79.25 crores, and its huge success will make it a milestone, a case study, and a cult classic. Akshay Kumar will release his much-anticipated film 'Bachchhan Pandey,' however according to certain analysts, Kumar's forthcoming film will be affected by 'The Kashmir Files.'

The Kashmir Files, directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, is breaking records. The picture has gotten a lot of love and praise from the public. Vivek recently revealed his family background and what prompted him to write 'The Kashmir Files' in a fascinating post on Twitter.

Posting a picture of his ancestral house, the filmmaker wrote, “This is our ancestral house where I grew up. We had nothing. Not even walls in our house. But my grandfather made us worship Saraswati and my father went on to become vice-chancellor and translated all Kalidas and Vedas. It’s because of Saraswati, I could make #TheKashmirFiles.”