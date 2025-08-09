Did Amitabh Bachchan drop Parveen Babi from Silsila? Hanif Zaveri says it was not because of Rekha or Jaya Bachchan but...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Uttarkashi district flash flood left trail of destruction but led to formation of...

Does Donald Trump get tax break for burying ex-wife Ivana at his golf club? Here's what we know

Babar Azam etches name in history books, surpasses THIS legendary player's record during WI vs PAK 1st ODI clash

Treasure found in THIS Indian state, GSI founds massive gold reserves hidden in the land, not Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, it is...

A Historic Roar: KALAM 1200 success marks landmark ISRO-private partnership

US President Donald Trump again claims he helped 'settle' tensions between India and Pakistan: 'Would have been a nuclear conflict'

Meet man, who had 'most massive' crush on Madhuri Dixit, married his cousin, daughter and son-in-law are now biggest superstars

Bank Holiday on Raksha Bandhan 2025: Are banks open or closed on August 9? Here's all you need to know

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh remembers late actor on Raksha Bandhan: 'Still tying Rakhi on your wrist...'

Javed Ali forced to withdraw from Dubai concert amid India-Pak conflict: 'Not performing with any Pakistani artist but...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Uttarkashi district flash flood left trail of destruction but led to formation of...

Uttarkashi district flash flood left trail of destruction but led to formation..

OTT Releases This Week: Wednesday Season 2, Salakaar, Mayasabha; latest films, web series to binge-watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, SonyLIV

OTT Releases This Week: Latest films, web series to binge-watch

Does Donald Trump get tax break for burying ex-wife Ivana at his golf club? Here's what we know

Does Donald Trump get tax break for burying ex-wife Ivana at his golf club? Here

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Wednesday Season 2, Salakaar, Mayasabha; latest films, web series to binge-watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, SonyLIV

OTT Releases This Week: Latest films, web series to binge-watch

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Did Amitabh Bachchan drop Parveen Babi from Silsila? Hanif Zaveri says it was not because of Rekha or Jaya Bachchan but...

Did Amitabh Bachchan replace Parveen Babi from Silsila? Hanif Zaveri shared that Amitabh Bachchan, who was Parveen Babi's co-star in Kaalia, witnessed the changes in her behaviour and contacted Yash Chopra to consider replacing her.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 09, 2025, 11:06 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Did Amitabh Bachchan drop Parveen Babi from Silsila? Hanif Zaveri says it was not because of Rekha or Jaya Bachchan but...

TRENDING NOW

Back in 1981, when Yash Chopra was making Silsila, a film about extramarital affairs, he was initially keen on making it with Parveen Babi and Smita Patil opposite Amitabh Bachchan. However, they were both later replaced with Rekha and Jaya Bachchan. The change managed to create history at the box office, but it also sparked several rumours within the industry because it was Amitabh Bachchan who suggested this change. In a recent interview, author and journalist Hanif Zaveri mentioned a similar claim made by Parveen Babi. 

Why was Parveen Babi replaced by Rekha for Silsila? 

On the Meri Saheli podcast, author Hanif Zaveri revealed that it was Amitabh Bachchan who had advised Yash Chopra to reconsider casting Parveen Babi in Silsila. The actress reportedly got so possessive about her costumes during Silsila filming that she was adamant on carrying them with her all the time. This behavior raised concerns on set. 

Did Parveen Babi have mental health issues? 

Hanif Zaveri shared two incidents that made people around Parveen Babi believe that she was struggling with mental health issues. Parveen Babi was close friends with cinematographer Parvin Bhatt and once showed him a collection of costumes she had in her room. When Parvin Bhatt asked her why she had them there, Parveen Babi shared her fear of them getting stolen in Bombay. This was a key moment when Parvin Bhatt realised that Parveen Babi was dealing with some mental health challenges.

Hanif Zaveri recalled another incident from the sets of Kaalia when Parvin Bhatt and Parveen Babi had rooms on the same floor. One day, Parvin Bhatt witnessed Parveen Babi crawling towards his room. When asked why, she said that she might fall if she tried walking. This incident further confirmed suspicions that Parveen Babi was unwell. 

Did Amitabh Bachchan replace Parveen Babi from Silsila? 

Hanif Zaveri shared that Amitabh Bachchan, who was Parveen Babi's co-star in Kaalia, witnessed the changes in her behaviour and contacted Yash Chopra. When the director arrived in the North to check with his own years, he observed Parveen Babi had swollen cheeks, possibly due to alcohol. This incident led Yash Chopra to reconsider Parveen Babi's role in Silsila. Amitabh Bachchan was also concerned about Parveen Babi's mental health declining during the shoot. To avoid disturbances in the making of the film, Amitabh Bachchan lied to Parveen Babi, telling her that her role had been lessened because of script changes. This excuse was then used to remove Parveen Babi from the film, a decision that had a grave impact on her. 

Parveen Babi blamed Amitabh Bachchan for losing out on Silsila. However, Hanif Zaveri has clarified that even if Amitabh Bachchan had a part to play, it was not out of any personal grudge but only for the betterment of the film. 

Silsila was released with Rekha and Jaya Bachchan in the lead roles opposite Amitabh Bachchan. It was the last film that Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan ever worked together in. 

READ | Aamir Khan's brother Faisal calls him 'too powerful', recalls approaching Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aditya Chopra with script but..: 'Wo log soch rhe ki ye to paagal...'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
UP CM Yogi Adityanath takes this big step, doubles allowance for..., know details
UP CM Yogi Adityanath takes this big step, doubles allowance for..., know detail
Meet man, a cancer survivor who topped NEET exam with 715/720 marks in first attempt, he is from..., his success mantra is….
Meet man, cancer survivor who topped NEET exam with 715/720 marks in first...
'WCL mein jab doston ko kids ke saath....': Shikhar Dhawan pens down emotional note for son Zoravar on Instagram
Shikhar Dhawan pens down emotional note for son Zoravar on Instagram
Russia's Vladimir Putin to visit India amid Donald Trump's tariff war
Russia's Vladimir Putin to visit India amid Donald Trump's tariff war
After US President Donald Trump imposes 50% tariffs, India retaliates with BIG step, halts over Rs 300000000000 deal with...
After US President Donald Trump imposes 50% tariffs, India retaliates with BIG..
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Wednesday Season 2, Salakaar, Mayasabha; latest films, web series to binge-watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, SonyLIV
OTT Releases This Week: Latest films, web series to binge-watch
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up about mental illness
From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up abo
5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE