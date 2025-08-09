Did Amitabh Bachchan drop Parveen Babi from Silsila? Hanif Zaveri says it was not because of Rekha or Jaya Bachchan but...

Did Amitabh Bachchan replace Parveen Babi from Silsila? Hanif Zaveri shared that Amitabh Bachchan, who was Parveen Babi's co-star in Kaalia, witnessed the changes in her behaviour and contacted Yash Chopra to consider replacing her.

Back in 1981, when Yash Chopra was making Silsila, a film about extramarital affairs, he was initially keen on making it with Parveen Babi and Smita Patil opposite Amitabh Bachchan. However, they were both later replaced with Rekha and Jaya Bachchan. The change managed to create history at the box office, but it also sparked several rumours within the industry because it was Amitabh Bachchan who suggested this change. In a recent interview, author and journalist Hanif Zaveri mentioned a similar claim made by Parveen Babi.

Why was Parveen Babi replaced by Rekha for Silsila?

On the Meri Saheli podcast, author Hanif Zaveri revealed that it was Amitabh Bachchan who had advised Yash Chopra to reconsider casting Parveen Babi in Silsila. The actress reportedly got so possessive about her costumes during Silsila filming that she was adamant on carrying them with her all the time. This behavior raised concerns on set.

Did Parveen Babi have mental health issues?

Hanif Zaveri shared two incidents that made people around Parveen Babi believe that she was struggling with mental health issues. Parveen Babi was close friends with cinematographer Parvin Bhatt and once showed him a collection of costumes she had in her room. When Parvin Bhatt asked her why she had them there, Parveen Babi shared her fear of them getting stolen in Bombay. This was a key moment when Parvin Bhatt realised that Parveen Babi was dealing with some mental health challenges.

Hanif Zaveri recalled another incident from the sets of Kaalia when Parvin Bhatt and Parveen Babi had rooms on the same floor. One day, Parvin Bhatt witnessed Parveen Babi crawling towards his room. When asked why, she said that she might fall if she tried walking. This incident further confirmed suspicions that Parveen Babi was unwell.

Did Amitabh Bachchan replace Parveen Babi from Silsila?

Hanif Zaveri shared that Amitabh Bachchan, who was Parveen Babi's co-star in Kaalia, witnessed the changes in her behaviour and contacted Yash Chopra. When the director arrived in the North to check with his own years, he observed Parveen Babi had swollen cheeks, possibly due to alcohol. This incident led Yash Chopra to reconsider Parveen Babi's role in Silsila. Amitabh Bachchan was also concerned about Parveen Babi's mental health declining during the shoot. To avoid disturbances in the making of the film, Amitabh Bachchan lied to Parveen Babi, telling her that her role had been lessened because of script changes. This excuse was then used to remove Parveen Babi from the film, a decision that had a grave impact on her.

Parveen Babi blamed Amitabh Bachchan for losing out on Silsila. However, Hanif Zaveri has clarified that even if Amitabh Bachchan had a part to play, it was not out of any personal grudge but only for the betterment of the film.

Silsila was released with Rekha and Jaya Bachchan in the lead roles opposite Amitabh Bachchan. It was the last film that Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan ever worked together in.

