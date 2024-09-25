Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

iPhone 16 series hits record sales on day 1 in India, Apple may set new...

Devara box office day 1: Rs 100 crore opening for Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor film?

Gautam Adani plans to enter aviation sector, join hands with this company

Did Alia Bhatt crop Aishwarya Rai from her Paris Fashion Week photos? Here's the truth

Jagbir Kaur: Pioneering Ethical AI and Transformative Data Analytics

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
iPhone 16 series hits record sales on day 1 in India, Apple may set new...

iPhone 16 series hits record sales on day 1 in India, Apple may set new...

Devara box office day 1: Rs 100 crore opening for Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor film?

Devara box office day 1: Rs 100 crore opening for Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor film?

Gautam Adani plans to enter aviation sector, join hands with this company

Gautam Adani plans to enter aviation sector, join hands with this company

10 best places to visit in Uttarakhand

10 best places to visit in Uttarakhand

7 must-watch hard-hitting dramas of Taapsee Pannu

7 must-watch hard-hitting dramas of Taapsee Pannu

8 animals that love to hug

8 animals that love to hug

Korea में नस्लवाद का शिकार हुआ भारतीय YouTuber, दीपांशु सांगवान ने शेयर की Video

Korea में नस्लवाद का शिकार हुआ भारतीय YouTuber, दीपांशु सांगवान ने शेयर की Video

Viral Video: स्टेशन के बाहर क्यों भीख मांगने लगा स्पाइडरमैन, वजह कर देगी हैरान

Viral Video: स्टेशन के बाहर क्यों भीख मांगने लगा स्पाइडरमैन, वजह कर देगी हैरान

Jhanshi में बुजुर्ग से किया Youtuber ने Prank, Viral Video देखकर सोशल मीडिया पर भड़के लोग, फिर आई UP Police और...

Jhanshi में बुजुर्ग से किया Youtuber ने Prank, Viral Video देखकर सोशल मीडिया पर भड़के लोग, फिर आई UP Police और...

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
List of records R Ashwin can break in 2nd India-Bangladesh Test

List of records R Ashwin can break in 2nd India-Bangladesh Test

5 ridiculously expensive properties owned by Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

5 ridiculously expensive properties owned by Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Meet actor with most film franchises, first Bollywood star to own private jet, has net worth of Rs 450 crores, he is...

Meet actor with most film franchises, first Bollywood star to own private jet, has net worth of Rs 450 crores, he is...

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Devara box office day 1: Rs 100 crore opening for Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor film?

Devara box office day 1: Rs 100 crore opening for Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor film?

Did Alia Bhatt crop Aishwarya Rai from her Paris Fashion Week photos? Here's the truth

Did Alia Bhatt crop Aishwarya Rai from her Paris Fashion Week photos? Here's the truth

'Your grandchildren carry...': Fardeen Khan remembers Feroz Khan, pens heartfelt note on his 85th birth anniversary

'Your grandchildren carry...': Fardeen Khan remembers Feroz Khan, pens heartfelt note on his 85th birth anniversary

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Did Alia Bhatt crop Aishwarya Rai from her Paris Fashion Week photos? Here's the truth

After Alia Bhatt shared her pictures from the Paris Fashion Week, netizens accused her of cropping out Aishwarya Rai from one photo "out of jealousy."

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 25, 2024, 09:24 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Did Alia Bhatt crop Aishwarya Rai from her Paris Fashion Week photos? Here's the truth
Alia Bhatt and Aishwarya Rai at Paris Fashion Week
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Alia Bhatt and Aishwarya Rai stole the show as they walked the ramp at the Paris Fashion Week 2024. The duo attended the fashion gala, which took place at the Place de l'Opera in the French capital on Monday, September 23, as the brand ambassadors of L'Oréal. While the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress wore a silver metallic silhouette upon a black top with flared black pants designed by the fashion designer Gaurav Gupta, the Devdas actress wore a red oversized maxi dress with off-shoulders from the clothing brand Mossi.

On Tuesday, Alia Bhatt shared a number of photos from the gala night on her Instagram. Seeing the pictures, many eagle-eyed netizens claimed that she had cropped Aishwarya from her photos and accused her of being jealous from the senior star. While one netizen wrote, "She doesn’t want to share the spotlight", another added, "This shows jealousy."

However, soon a Reddit post was shared on the popular sub BollyBlindsNGossip that dismissed these accusations. It set the record straight that Alia has shared the photo from Getty, the global photo agency, and hadn't cropped anyone. "Getty Images posted these photos. Alia didn't crop anyone. Other L'oreal ambassadors posted the same pic as Alia did so are they jealous of Aish?", the post read.

In the comments section, Redditors came and defended Alia Bhatt. While one of the wrote, "Honestly, I think people are thinking way too much. Many celebs were present at the event and some of them got cut because they joined late or stood behind. Their must be other wider shots which cover the whole lot but haven't been released yet. Stop over analysing everything guys", another comment read, "People read too much into things. If Alia is looking good in a picture, she's gonna post it. Doesn't matter if Aish is in the photo or not! That's normal human behavior. Stop creating rivalries that aren't there."

Getty images posted these photos. Alia didn't crop anyone . Other loreal ambassadors posted the same pic as alia did so are they jealous of aish?
byu/stingggg14 inBollyBlindsNGossip

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt is awaiting the release of her next film, an action drama Jigra. Directed by Vasan Bala, it is slated to release on October 11. On the other hand, Aishwarya Rai was last seen in the Tamil historical drama film Ponniyin Selvan 2, which was a box office blockbuster last year.

READ | Ajay Devgn's biggest flop film was made in Rs 100 crore, couldn't recover 10% of budget; it's not Himmatwala, Maidaan

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Devara box office day 1: Rs 100 crore opening for Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor film?

Devara box office day 1: Rs 100 crore opening for Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor film?

iPhone 16 series hits record sales on day 1 in India, Apple may set new...

iPhone 16 series hits record sales on day 1 in India, Apple may set new...

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg beats Bernard Arnault, becomes world's 3rd richest man, net worth reaches...

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg beats Bernard Arnault, becomes world's 3rd richest man, net worth reaches...

Young Stars Cricket League 2024 Auctions Spark Excitement: Aspiring Cricketers Can Join the League for Next Season

Young Stars Cricket League 2024 Auctions Spark Excitement: Aspiring Cricketers Can Join the League for Next Season

Meet Indian man, who designed world's most expensive tea pot, has net worth of Rs 65000 crore, lives in...

Meet Indian man, who designed world's most expensive tea pot, has net worth of Rs 65000 crore, lives in...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

List of records R Ashwin can break in 2nd India-Bangladesh Test

List of records R Ashwin can break in 2nd India-Bangladesh Test

5 ridiculously expensive properties owned by Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

5 ridiculously expensive properties owned by Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Meet actor with most film franchises, first Bollywood star to own private jet, has net worth of Rs 450 crores, he is...

Meet actor with most film franchises, first Bollywood star to own private jet, has net worth of Rs 450 crores, he is...

World's deadliest sea creatures

World's deadliest sea creatures

5 teachings of Neem Karoli Baba for success and financial stability

5 teachings of Neem Karoli Baba for success and financial stability

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement