Did Alia Bhatt crop Aishwarya Rai from her Paris Fashion Week photos? Here's the truth

After Alia Bhatt shared her pictures from the Paris Fashion Week, netizens accused her of cropping out Aishwarya Rai from one photo "out of jealousy."

Alia Bhatt and Aishwarya Rai stole the show as they walked the ramp at the Paris Fashion Week 2024. The duo attended the fashion gala, which took place at the Place de l'Opera in the French capital on Monday, September 23, as the brand ambassadors of L'Oréal. While the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress wore a silver metallic silhouette upon a black top with flared black pants designed by the fashion designer Gaurav Gupta, the Devdas actress wore a red oversized maxi dress with off-shoulders from the clothing brand Mossi.

On Tuesday, Alia Bhatt shared a number of photos from the gala night on her Instagram. Seeing the pictures, many eagle-eyed netizens claimed that she had cropped Aishwarya from her photos and accused her of being jealous from the senior star. While one netizen wrote, "She doesn’t want to share the spotlight", another added, "This shows jealousy."

However, soon a Reddit post was shared on the popular sub BollyBlindsNGossip that dismissed these accusations. It set the record straight that Alia has shared the photo from Getty, the global photo agency, and hadn't cropped anyone. "Getty Images posted these photos. Alia didn't crop anyone. Other L'oreal ambassadors posted the same pic as Alia did so are they jealous of Aish?", the post read.

In the comments section, Redditors came and defended Alia Bhatt. While one of the wrote, "Honestly, I think people are thinking way too much. Many celebs were present at the event and some of them got cut because they joined late or stood behind. Their must be other wider shots which cover the whole lot but haven't been released yet. Stop over analysing everything guys", another comment read, "People read too much into things. If Alia is looking good in a picture, she's gonna post it. Doesn't matter if Aish is in the photo or not! That's normal human behavior. Stop creating rivalries that aren't there."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt is awaiting the release of her next film, an action drama Jigra. Directed by Vasan Bala, it is slated to release on October 11. On the other hand, Aishwarya Rai was last seen in the Tamil historical drama film Ponniyin Selvan 2, which was a box office blockbuster last year.

