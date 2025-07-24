Did Ahaan Panday date Suhana Khan? Saiyaara actor's old video with The Archies actress goes viral - Watch

Ahaan Panday has often been spotted with Suhana Khan as their fathers Chikki Panday and Shah Rukh Khan have been close friends since the 1990s.

Ahaan Panday has become the latest sensation after the release of his debut film Saiyaara, which has become a blockbuster success within its first week. Netizens are now busy unearthing his old videos from the internet and these clips are going viral on social media. In one such video, Ananya Panday's cousin is seen with Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan. This video has left everyone wondering if Ahaan ever dated Suhana.

In the clip, Ahaan and Suhana are spotted in what looks like a movie theatre in Mumbai. Dozens of paps are seen surrounding Suhana as she looks quite uncomfortable. Ahaan's father Chikki Panday has been good friends with Suhana's father Shah Rukh Khan since the 1990s, and their children have continued this friendship. Thus, Ahaan has often been spotted with Suhana at multiple occasions, before both of them became film stars. Suhana made her acting debut in The Archies in 2023.

Meanwhile, there have been recent rumours that Ahaan Panday is dating influencer-actor Shruti Chauhan after she shared an emotional post for him after watching Saiyaara. However, an industry insider dismissed such rumours and was quoted telling HT City, "Ahaan Panday and Shruti Chauhan are quite close, but they are just friends. There is nothing more going on there between them. They have known each other for a long time. And in fact, Ahaan sees Shruti as a sister. The rumours are not at all true."

On the other hand, Suhana Khan is rumoured to be dating Agastya Nanda, who is the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, and the son of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda. Along with Suhana Khan, Agastya also made his acting debut in Zoya Akhtar's musical The Archies. Khushi Kapoor was the third star kid who debuted in Bollywood with the Netflix film.

READ | Made in Rs 200 crore, this Shah Rukh Khan film flopped at box office, actress disappeared from Bollywood, earned only...