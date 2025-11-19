Did Aditya Dhar take indirect dig at Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand in front of Ranveer Singh? Dhurandhar director says 'we worked for 16-18 hours for...'

Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar has stated that the team worked 16-hour days for 1.5 years for the film, a statement that comes at a time when Deepika Padukone is advocating for standardised 8-hour shifts in the film industry.

The trailer for Ranveer Singh's upcoming release Dhurandhar was launched at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai on Tuesday. At the event, the film's director Aditya Dhar praised the entire cast and crew for working for 16-18 hours for 1.5 years without any complaints. However, it seems that this was an indirect dig at Ranveer's wife and actress Deepika Padukone, who has been advocating for an 8-hour shift demand in the Indian film industry and has even left two major pan-India films - Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit and Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD sequel because her demand wasn't met by the makers.

Sharing how the entire unit came together to make Dhurandhar, Aditya said, "When we started this journey, there was a gap of five years when I hadn't made a film and when I started writing, somehow, I started getting hold of people who were there to prove themselves. Our teaser has a dialogue, 'Ghayal hun toh ghatak hun’ so all of them were 'ghayal' (injured) but they performed in a very 'ghatak' (deadly) way. It’s extraordinary. Everybody has put their heart and soul into the film, and it doesn’t happen very often."

"The HODs got involved in the film with a pure intent. From actors, assistance, HODs to spot dadas — everybody was like iss film ke liye jaan deni hai (We will give our lives for this film). We have worked for 16 -18 hours continuously for 1.5 years and not even once has anyone complained ki sir aap hamse zyada kaam kara rahe ho (Sir, you are making us work more). Everybody has given their 100%", he further added.

Ranveer also lauded Aditya's vision behind the film and shared for the entire team "worked out of their skin" for Dhurandhar. "When a person (Aditya) is so righteous in their intent, when he has a purpose behind telling the story, something great always comes out of it. I also went along with it, faced every challenge along the way, and he was leading from the front with such passion that it was infectious, it was contagious", the Gully Boy actor stated.

Singh further added, "We were at a very similar stage in life when we met for this film over the past two years, we both have grown together. He had a baby boy. I had a baby girl and we worked out of our skin to make sure that our people, our team, our families, our audience are proud of what we made over here."

Dhurandhar is Aditya Dhar's second directorial after he made his debut with Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike in 2019. The film won four National Awards, including one to Dhar for Best Director. Apart from Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar also features Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan in the leading roles. It will release in cinemas worldwide on December 5.

