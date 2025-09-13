Did Aamir Khan call Rajinikanth film Coolie 'a big mistake' and 'badly written'? Viral photo shows his statement but...

As per a viral screenshot on X, Aamir Khan has said that he regrets doing Coolie and he accepted the film only for Rajinikanth. However, it appears to be a fake photo with no byline or date attached to it.

Headlined by Rajinikanth and helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie was one of the most-awaited releases this year. However, when the film hit theatres on August 14, it met with mixed reactions from the audiences and critics. The action thriller underperformed at the box office and collected Rs 285 crore net in India and grossed Rs 515 crore worldwide.

Aamir Khan appeared in a fun cameo appearance in Coolie's climax. Now, as the film has released on the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on September 11, a screenshot of a newspaper clipping has gone viral on X, in which Aamir seems to be saying that doing the Rajinikanth film was "a big mistake."

As per the screenshot, the Dangal actor also said, "I accepted the cameo for Rajini saab. To be honest, I still can't figure out what my character was meant to do. It felt like I just walked in, said a line or two, and disappeared. There was no real purpose, no thought behind it. It was badly written. It was a big mistake and one I'll be more careful about in the future."

However, there is no byline and date to the published article and it appears to be a fake screenshot. No such statements from Aamir can be found on the internet. In such a scenario, it is extremely necessary that the Sitaare Zameen Par actor should himself come forward and clarify if he has actually spoken against the Rajinikanth film.

During the promotions of Coolie, Aamir had confirmed that he will be working with Lokesh Kanagaraj for an upcoming action film. Now, some reports also state that after Coolie's underwhelming performance at the box office, that project might get shelved. Coolie also starred Nagarjuna, Shoubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Rachita Ram, and Upendra.

