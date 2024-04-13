Dibakar Banerjee breaks silence on Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s exit from Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2: ‘Going to Bigg Boss…’

Dibakar Banerjee finally opens up about Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's exit from Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2.

Ektaa Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee came to Bigg Boss 16 to announce Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 and picked Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia as their lead. However, the actress was nowhere to be seen in the teaser of the film and later it was reported that the actor was apprehensive about all the bold scenes in the film and hence chose to back out. However, now the filmmaker has finally broken his silence on the same.

In an interview with India Today, Dibakar Banerjee talked about Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's exit from Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 and revealed that going to Bigg Boss was a PR Plan. The filmmaker said, "There are many, many people who dropped out. Honestly, going to Bigg Boss and picking an actor was just a PR plan, with Ekta making the big announcement. We also had plans to choose more."

He further added, "But not just actors, there are even singers, who did not want to utter 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha' and other controversial words. If they did that, how would we get actors to be part of the film to do things that are basic for LSD 2? It is slightly gritty, bold, dark, and controversial. That's the reality of our hypocritical society, where such films and filmmakers are not accepted. Everyone tries to avoid us."

The filmmaker further talked about how the singers feared to be a part of the film and said, "And it's a known fact that labels decide the singers based on who has the maximum followers. So, we couldn't get the singers we wanted. We went and asked people who the label wanted but they refused saying it was their 'brand' of songs. They feared being trolled. These are legitimate reasons as we are all surviving on the internet presence and our followers. A topic that's even part of the film. The music of LSD 2 has come out very different, but I am happy as long as we do not repeat. Given the constraints we had this time, the music would reflect our struggles."

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 stars Bonita Rajpurohit and Abhinav Singh in the lead along with Mouni Roy, Uorfi Javed, Tusshar, and Anu Malik in extended cameos, the Dibakar Banerjee directorial is the sequel of the 2010 anthology found footage drama film. Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Cult Movies, divisions of Balaji Telefilms, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 will be released in cinemas on April 19.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.