Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This actor struggled for work despite winning National Award, was broken, lost, trolled for getting married at 57, now..

Iran attacks Israeli-linked ship near Strait of Hormuz, US rushes warships to aid ally: Report

Sydney Mall Shooting: Six dead and several injured, attacker shot dead by police

From action hero to versatile performer: Tiger Shroff's evolution in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

IPL 2024: Former New Zealand cricketer makes big claim about MI skipper Hardik Pandya, says ‘he is..’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This actor struggled for work despite winning National Award, was broken, lost, trolled for getting married at 57, now..

Iran attacks Israeli-linked ship near Strait of Hormuz, US rushes warships to aid ally: Report

From action hero to versatile performer: Tiger Shroff's evolution in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

10 superfoods to reduce fatty liver

8 healthy Ragi recipes for weight loss

8 signs to detect protein deficiency

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

DC Vs LSG Highlights: Jake Fraser, Pant Shine, Delhi Capitals Beat Lucknow Super Giants | IPL 2024

Malaysian Beauty Queen Viru Nikah Terinsip Loses Crown Over Viral Thailand Holiday Video

Katchatheevu: The Tiny Island Fueling India-Sri Lanka Controversy | All About Katchatheevu Isla

Dibakar Banerjee breaks silence on Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s exit from Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2: ‘Going to Bigg Boss…’

Meet actor, who started career at 4, worked with Amitabh Bachchan, quit films to become businessman, holds record for...

Meet actress who superstar Rajesh Khanna wanted to marry, rumours of her affair with cricketer created rift, she is..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Dibakar Banerjee breaks silence on Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s exit from Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2: ‘Going to Bigg Boss…’

Dibakar Banerjee finally opens up about Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's exit from Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Apr 13, 2024, 04:19 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

article-main
Dibakar Banerjee on Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's exit from LSD 2
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ektaa Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee came to Bigg Boss 16 to announce Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 and picked Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia as their lead. However, the actress was nowhere to be seen in the teaser of the film and later it was reported that the actor was apprehensive about all the bold scenes in the film and hence chose to back out. However, now the filmmaker has finally broken his silence on the same.

In an interview with India Today, Dibakar Banerjee talked about Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's exit from Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 and revealed that going to Bigg Boss was a PR Plan. The filmmaker said, "There are many, many people who dropped out. Honestly, going to Bigg Boss and picking an actor was just a PR plan, with Ekta making the big announcement. We also had plans to choose more." 

He further added, "But not just actors, there are even singers, who did not want to utter 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha' and other controversial words. If they did that, how would we get actors to be part of the film to do things that are basic for LSD 2? It is slightly gritty, bold, dark, and controversial. That's the reality of our hypocritical society, where such films and filmmakers are not accepted. Everyone tries to avoid us." 

The filmmaker further talked about how the singers feared to be a part of the film and said, "And it's a known fact that labels decide the singers based on who has the maximum followers. So, we couldn't get the singers we wanted. We went and asked people who the label wanted but they refused saying it was their 'brand' of songs. They feared being trolled. These are legitimate reasons as we are all surviving on the internet presence and our followers. A topic that's even part of the film. The music of LSD 2 has come out very different, but I am happy as long as we do not repeat. Given the constraints we had this time, the music would reflect our struggles."

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 stars Bonita Rajpurohit and Abhinav Singh in the lead along with Mouni Roy, Uorfi Javed, Tusshar, and Anu Malik in extended cameos, the Dibakar Banerjee directorial is the sequel of the 2010 anthology found footage drama film. Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Cult Movies, divisions of Balaji Telefilms, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 will be released in cinemas on April 19.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Industry kisi ke baap ki nahi': Vidya Balan talks about nepotism in Bollywood, says 'there were times when...'

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Explosive blend of action and camaraderie On Eid

Meet sisters who started their Bollywood career in same year, only one became superstar, other quit acting to..

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah calls PM Modi 'enemy of democracy', accuses him of upholding 'ideologies of Hitler'

'Looking forward to meeting PM Modi': Tesla's Elon Musk confirms India visit, is likely to unveil...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement