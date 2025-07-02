'Dialogue bolna aata nahi hai': Abhishek Bachchan reveals how Amitabh Bachchan 'destroyed' him on first day of Sarkar shoot

Abhishek Bachchan shared how he was petrified while shooting with his dad, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan on the first day of Sarkar shoot. As he couldn't say his dialogue, Amitabh scolded his son when they reached their home.

The real life father-son duo Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan shared the screen for the first time in Ram Gopal Varma's political thriller Sarkar, in which they played father-son duo Subhash Nagre aka Sarkar and Shankar Nagre. In a recent interview, the Dhoom actor shared how he was 'petrified' on the first day of Sarkaar shoot and was scolded by his father, that left him completely 'destroyed.'



Abhishek Bachchan panicked when shooting with Amitabh Bachchan for the first time

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter India, Abhishek said, "The first time we shot together was for Sarkar. Ramu (Ram Gopal Varma) said that we’ll do some test shoots, and then I could go away and shoot Bunty Aur Babli. This was September 2004. First day, I was panicking and sweating. He says to me, ‘Shankar’, and all I had to do was turn around and say, ‘Ji?’ I was petrified, I was literally shaking. He has that effect."



Amitabh Bachchan scolded Abhishek Bachchan after first day of Sarkar shoot

He added that after the shoot, he went to his vanity van and waited for Amitabh to leave the sets. But instead, his dad knocked on his vanity van and said they would both go the home together. "The entire ride back was spent in pin-drop silence. He is just looking straight. When they pulled into their bungalow’s driveway, the staff got out, leaving the two of them alone in the car. He’s just sitting there, and then, in 48 frames, he turned to me. ‘Isiliye maine itne saal mehnat karke tumhe padhaya likhaya? Dialogue bolna aata nahi hai tumhe (Is this why I worked so hard and spent so much on your education? You can’t even say a line properly).’ I felt like I had murdered someone, the way he looked at me. He just destroyed me", Abhishek concluded.

Sarkar, which completed 20 years of its release on July 1 recently, led to two sequels Sarkar Raj in 2008 and Sarkar 3 in 2017. Amitabh's daughter-in-law and Abhishek's wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan played a pivotal role in Sarkar Raj, which was also commercially successful as the first part. Sarkar 3 flopped at the box office.

