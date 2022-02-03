Dia Mirza, Vaibhav Rekhi's son Avyaan Azaad talks to plants in baby voice - Watch adorable video

Dia Mirza's kid Avyaan Azaad, who she shares with Vaibhav Rekhi, is rarely seen on social media. The cutie pie, on the other hand, takes over the internet whenever she does. Dia uploaded a touching video of Avyaan conversing with plants while sitting on the balcony with his mother on Thursday. As he adorably yelled out to the plants and enjoyed the outdoors, the adorable boy seemed ecstatic. Dia urged her kid to listen to nature's rhythm by sharing the video.

Dia shared a cute video of Avyaan and wrote, "Yes baby, there is a distinct rhythm in nature. Keep responding to that beat! Avyaan Azaad loves talking to plants!"

Dia's son, dressed in a yellow tee, sat sweetly admiring nature all around him. Dia, who is working hard to make the world a greener and better place for everyone, looked awestruck by her son's adorable talks with the plants. She uploaded the video and expressed her wish that Avyaan will continue to be inspired by nature.

Several celebrities began leaving beautiful comments for Dia's kid Avyaan as soon as she released the video. Bipasha Basu, Bhumi Pednekar, Esha Gupta, Satyadeep Misra, and Gauahar Khan poured their hearts out for Avyaan and his plant talk. Last year, Avyaan was born prematurely and spent a few months in the NICU before coming home with Dia and Vaibhav. Dia has been delighting admirers with peeks of her son on social media since then.

Dia's next film will be ''Bheed, in which she will star alongside Rajkummar Rao. Anubhav Sinha directed the film, which was shot in Uttar Pradesh.