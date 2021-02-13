Dia Mirza to tie the knot again? Details inside

Dia Mirza who separated from Sahil Sangha in 2019, has reportedly found love again. Not just that, rumours have it, the actor is all set to tie the knot again! Yes, as per a report in Spotboye, Dia will be entering marital bliss with a businessman named Vaibhav Rekhi. The wedding is likely to take place on February 15, 2021, that is, on Monday. Dia and Vaibhav's wedding will be an intimate affair.

The couple is reportedly tying the knot in the presence of their near and dear ones in Mumbai. Talking about Vaibhav, he is a Mumbai-based entrepreneur who stays in the Pali Hill area of Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Dia and Sahil were married for five years before they separated in 2019. The couple were together for nearly a decade.

Also read Dia Mirza separates from husband Sahil Sangha after 11 years of relationship

Earlier while opening up on her separation, Dia had told The Times of India, "My privilege as a celebrity doesn’t disallow my pain. I derived strength from my parents’ separation 34 years ago. I told myself that if I could handle it at four-and-a-half, there’s no reason why, at 37, I wouldn’t be able to. Men and women hesitate to take certain decisions because they’re afraid, you have to find the courage to believe that this too shall pass."

She added, "I vent, then return to my serene self. I’ve been meditating for 14 years and my mornings are spent in the building garden. Even my home is full of lush greenery, with birds and bees visiting. Otherwise, the city gets to you—so many angry people around, including the media."