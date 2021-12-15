Dia Mirza shares UNSEEN photo of son Azaad as her boy turns 4 month old

Actress Dia Mirza is not only a renowned artist, but she's also a doting mother. This year, Dia got hitched with Vaibhav Rekhi in February, and she welcomed a baby boy in, Azaad in May. Dia has expressed her joy in enjoying her motherhood phase on her social media, but she recently posted a picture, that touches you deeply, and it puts a smile on your face.

As Azaad turned four-month-old, proud momma shared a picture of her son on Instagram. In the picture, Azaad is holding his mommy's finger with utmost love, and while rejoicing the moment, Dia asserted, "Our little Mowgli turns 4 months old today. May you witness the infinite beauty, wonder and magic of our world Avyaan Azaad. The circle of life is complete with you around." Before you start figuring Azaad's age, Dia has clarified that since her baby was born prematurely, her actual age is not seven but four months. "To help those who are getting confused about his age: 4months is his corrected age because he was born extremely premature. So while he turns 7months today he is 4months old." Check out her post

Known for her headstrong personality, Dia has fought a battle in bringing Azaad to the world. On July 14, Dia announced the newest addition in her life by sharing a heartfelt post about her struggle during her pregnancy, "A sudden appendectomy during my pregnancy and a subsequent and very severe bacterial infection could have led to sepsis and proven to be life threatening. Thankfully, the timely care and intervention by our doctor ensured the safe birth of our baby via an emergency C-section."

Dia and her little Mogli are ought to be the cutest mother-son duo and their adorability will keep growing with time.