Dia Mirza says R Madhavan stalking her in Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein made her uncomfortable

Dia Mirza, in her recent interview, said R Madhavan’s character in Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein made her uncomfortable.

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza revealed that R Madhavan’s character in Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein made her uncomfortable. In a recent interview, she said Maddy’s character was stalking her in the film which made her feel uncomfortable.

While talking to Bollywood Hungama, Dia Mirza said, “I was uncomfortable when Maddy’s character was stalking me. Although Reena (Dia’s character) acknowledges it. She has that moment when she tells him off. What works is that people get past that notion, that it’s okay. In fact Maddy’s character at the end has very strong values. He is respectful, he is kind and he is well-intentioned, most importantly.”

Thank you so very much for the honor and kind wishes @ianuragthakur Ji. I will do my very best to live up to all the expectations. https://t.co/OHCKDS9cqt — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) September 1, 2023

Meanwhile, R Madhavan has been nominated as President and chairman of the governing council of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) for a period of three years. Union I&B Minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Friday congratulated actor R Madhavan on being nominated as President of FTII. Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur was the last president of FTII. Actor Anupam Kher also served as the president for one year.

Anurag Thakur took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “Heartiest congratulations to @ActorMadhavan ji on being nominated as President of @FTIIOfficial and Chairman of the governing council. I’m sure that your vast experience & strong ethics will enrich this institute, bring positive changes, and take it to a higher level. My best wishes to you.”

To this, Madhavan replied, “Thank you so very much for the honour and kind wishes @ianuragthakur Ji. I will do my very best to live up to all the expectations.”