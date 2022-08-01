Dia Mirza's niece passes away, actress pens heartbreaking note on Instagram

Dia Mirza/Instagram

Dia Mirza's niece has passed away, which is a tragic turn of events. The actress, who appeared to have a close relationship with the young girl, wrote a heartrending note to the girl's soul, wishing her peace.

Dia took to Instagram and wrote, “My neice. My child. My jaan. Gone into the light. May you find peace and love wherever you are my darling… you always brought a smile to our hearts and the higher realms will be filled with more light with you dancing, smiling and singing. Om Shanti.”

For the unversed, In April 2021, Dia Mirza surprised her fans when she announced that she was pregnant. She also revealed the difficulties during her pregnancy and how doctors helped her.

Dia Mirza faced a lot of difficulties during her pregnancy time. In an interview with ETimes, the actress revealed how she experienced death in the fifth month of her pregnancy. She said, “I had to go in for an appendectomy in the fifth month of my pregnancy. I was in and out of hospital subsequently because of an acute bacterial infection that could have led to sepsis while I was in my sixth month of pregnancy. My baby had to be delivered because my placenta had started to haemorrhage.”

The actress revealed that it was really a tough time, she thanked her gynecologist who saved her life. On being asked about how different it is to be a mother during the pandemic, she stated that her daughter Samaira, who is from her husband Vaibhav Rekhi's first marriage, is struggling to study online. Meanwhile, her son is so young to understand.

Dia Mirza married Vaibhav Rekhi in a private ceremony attended by close family and friends on February 15 of this year. The couple welcomed their first kid, Avyaan Azaad Rekhi on May 14.