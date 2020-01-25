Dia Mirza recounts her experience with stalking when younger, says 'never be afraid of calling out harasser'

Actress and producer Dia Mirza apart from her films is also known for her philanthropy work across various platforms. The actress recently while speaking at an event hosted by NGO Save the Children, of which Dia is the Artist Ambassador opened up about her experience with stalking.

"When I was younger, back home in Hyderabad even I faced a stalker. I confronted him and asked him his name. That moment, the boy didn’t have an answer. One should never ignore or be afraid of reporting or calling out a harasser. There is no shame in doing so. It empowers us with the ability to address the problem and more often than not data indicates that it makes a big difference. The harassment does stop," she said.

"It is much more, with its long and firm roots in the mind-sets and the play of patriarchy. The manifestations of violence can take as horrific a turn as rape. It renders me speechless to hear how young children also fall prey to most heinous of violence and violations," added the former beauty queen. She also spoke about how human rights issues cannot be solved unless gender justice is properly addressed. "No human rights issue can be solved without addressing gender justice and equality. If half of the population is hugely disadvantaged one way or another, how will India ever be a superpower? This is not just a ‘WOMAN’S Problem, this is a SOCIAL problem, it’s an unfolding tragedy and an everlasting nightmare."