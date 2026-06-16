Dia Mirza reacts strongly after facing backlash for 'patriarchy caused climate crisis' remark: 'I stand by my statement'

Explaining the connection between environmental degradation and patriarchal systems, Dia Mirza argued that power structures built around domination and extraction have contributed significantly to the climate crisis.

Dia Mirza has responded to criticism over her recent comments linking men and patriarchal systems to climate change, asserting that her remarks were directed at structures of power and inequality. Amid an online debate sparked by her statement that men were responsible for driving climate change, Mirza took to social media to elaborate on her views, saying she stands by her assertion that "patriarchy caused the climate crisis." "Since so many of you are debating this, it is timely to explain as simply as one can. I stand by my statement 'Patriarchy caused the climate crises'," Mirza wrote.

According to Dia, climate change is not only an environmental issue but also a reflection of deeper social inequalities. "Climate change is often spoken about as an environmental crisis. But it is also a crisis of inequality," she said. Explaining the connection between environmental degradation and patriarchal systems, Mirza argued that power structures built around domination and extraction have contributed significantly to the climate crisis.

"For centuries, patriarchal systems have concentrated power, prioritised extraction over care, and treated both nature and vulnerable communities as resources to be exploited rather than protected. Much like women and girls are treated in Patriarchal Societies. Forests, rivers, oceans, and ecosystems have been viewed as commodities. Just as women often are. The consequences of this thinking are now impossible to ignore," the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actress added.

Mirza further clarified that her comments were rooted in the concept of ecofeminism, which explores the relationship between environmental and gender justice. "Climate change and patriarchy are deeply connected. Both emerge from systems that value extraction over care, domination over balance, and short-term gain over long-term well-being. We see this connection most clearly in who bears the burden of environmental collapse," she said in the video.

Highlighting the disproportionate impact of climate change on women and girls, Mirza noted that they are often the first to face the consequences of environmental disruption. "Across the world, women and girls are often the first to experience the impacts of climate disruption. When water sources dry up, it's usually women who walk further to collect water. When crops fail, food becomes scarce, or families are displaced by floods, droughts, and storms, women and children are often the most vulnerable," she added.

She also pointed to the social consequences of climate-related disasters. "Climate disasters also lead to increases in gender-based violence, child marriage, and trafficking," Mirza added. At the same time, the actor emphasised the role women play in environmental conservation and community resilience. "Yet, women are not only among the most affected, but they're also among the most powerful agents of change. From protecting forests and conserving seeds to managing water resources and leading community resilience efforts, women have always been at the forefront of caring for the natural world," she stated.

Mirza argued that despite their contributions, women remain underrepresented in decision-making spaces that shape environmental policies and responses. "Women and girls, particularly in vulnerable communities, are often the first to experience the impacts of climate change -- through water scarcity, food insecurity, displacement, and loss of livelihoods. Yet they remain underrepresented in almost all of the spaces where environmental decisions are made," she said.

The actor also referred to a discussion she had with Arati Kumar-Rao, saying they had examined how economic systems controlled by men have contributed to climate change. "In this episode of All About Her, Arati and I even explained how this very extractive, uncaring, and dominating system, entirely controlled by men, has led to economic structures that contribute to climate change," she said.

Mirza further alleged that the same systems often seek to undermine those advocating for environmental protection and gender equality. "It is the very systems of extractive dominance that are also working overtime on discrediting voices that speak up for nature protection and women's rights," she stated.

Calling for a broader conversation around justice and sustainability, Dia said climate action must extend beyond reducing emissions. "For me, climate action is not only about reducing emissions, but it's about reimagining our relationship with each other and with the earth. Because climate justice and gender justice are inseparable. We cannot build a sustainable future on a foundation of inequality and we cannot heal our relationship with nature without also addressing the systems that deny dignity, equity and a voice to so many," she added.

Emphasising the need for a different approach to development and environmental stewardship, Mirza concluded, "The climate crisis is not only about carbon. It is about how we choose to relate to each other and to the natural world. Building a sustainable future requires us to move away from systems of domination and towards systems rooted in equity, compassion, and respect for all life. The future we need most must be rooted in care, compassion, balance and justice for people and for the planet. Remember, patriarchy and climate change are deeply connected." (With inputs from ANI)

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