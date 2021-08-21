Dia Mirza pens loved-up birthday post for 'best papa and partner' Vaibhav Rekhi

Actor Dia Mirza was all praise for her husband Vaibhav Rekhi who celebrated his birthday on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' star penned a heartfelt post for Vaibhav, saying he is the "best papa and partner".

"What does this tattoo mean?" You had asked... " it means Freedom From Fear - Azaad. What a long way we've come in such a short time Vaibh. Happy Birthday to the best Papa and partner in the whole world. You make our lives perfect in every possible way. Here's to many more adventures and discoveries together! #SunsetKeDiVane," she wrote.

She also posted a candid picture, wherein Dia can be seen describing the meaning of her hand tattoo to Vaibhav.

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav tied the knot in a close-knit ceremony in February this year. Soon after, Dia announced her first pregnancy. The couple's son Avyaan was born prematurely on May 14.

While announcing her child's birth, Dia had penned deeply personal and emotional social media posts. Dia shared that the little one was born on prematurely on May 14 and had been admitted to the Neonatal ICU.

Dia wrote, "To paraphrase Elizabeth Stone, To have a child is to decide forever to have your heart go walking around outside your body.” These words perfectly exemplify Vaibhav & my feelings right now. Our heartbeat, our son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi was born on May 14th. Having arrived early, our little miracle has since then been cared for by tireless nurses and doctors in the Neonatal ICU."

"A sudden appendectomy during my pregnancy and a subsequent and very severe bacterial infection could have led to sepsis and proven to be life threatening. Thankfully, the timely care and intervention by our doctor ensured the safe birth of our baby via an emergency C-section. As we watch this tiny being, this Zen master in awe and wonder, we learn from him, in all humility, the true meaning of trusting the universe and of parenthood. And to not be afraid, and so we humbly take the lead from his resilience and courage," Dia's note on Instagram further read.

"We do not have enough words to thank all those who continue to help us live this story of hope and faith and create a safe, healing, nurturing space for Avyaan and I. He will be home soon and his elder sister Samaira and grand parents are waiting to hold him in their arms. To our well-wishers and fans, I just want to say - your concern has always meant a lot to me and if it was possible to share this news before, we would have. Thank you all for all the love, light, faith and prayers. We extend them back to everyone who is struggling to hold on to hope right now or is praying for a loved one. We see you, we hear you and together, we will get past this time ~Dia & Vaibhav.," the note concluded.

(With input from Agencies)