Dia Mirza recalls being devastated after Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein flopped, makes shocking claim: 'I was dropped from..'

As Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein re-released in theaters, Dia Mirza recalled that she was dropped from projects after the film flopped.

After Laila Majnu and Rockstar, now R Madhavan and Dia Mirza's romantic drama Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein has been re-released in theaters. Though the film flopped at the box office earlier, over time it has gained a cult status. Dia Mirza recently recalled how she was dropped from projects after its release.

In a new interview with The Times Of India, Dia Mirza recalled how the team reacted when Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein failed to impress the audience and tanked at the box office. Talking about the same, the actress said, "We were all devastated! I remember being dropped from many projects."

Talking about how the film has over time gained a cult status and called it a revelation, Dia mentioned how the audience continues to shower love on the 2001 film and said, "The film attained a cult status purely due to the extraordinary love the audience continues to give the film. It helped me discover how little box office matters to a film that genuinely connects with people. It's a gift that keeps giving."

She also talked about working with Saif Ali Khan and R Madhavan and said, "Maddy had already done the movie in the south (the Tamil film Minnale). He knew his character arc well. I often felt like he was a mentor on set, guiding, advising and generally being the gentleman he is. Today, we share a bond that has grown over the years. Saif was always making me laugh. I loved spending time with him. He instantly put me at ease with his candour and humour."

Written and directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, starring R. Madhavan, Saif Ali Khan, and Dia Mirza in the lead roles. The film is a remake of the director's own Tamil film Minnale. It marked Madhavan's Bollywood debut and Dia Mirza's acting debut. Made in Rs 6 crore, the film made only Rs 10 crore and has now re-released in theatres.

