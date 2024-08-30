Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Don't consider 7 of those...': Puja Khedkar told Delhi High Court on bail plea

Dia Mirza recalls being devastated after Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein flopped, makes shocking claim: 'I was dropped from..'

Berlin trailer: Aparshakti finds himself in web of lies while trying to decode deaf foreign spy Ishwak's 'deadly' plan

Neeraj Chopra didn't get this title in India, but Arshad Nadeem got the award in Pakistan

Not Google, Apple or Microsoft: This is first US company to cross $1 trillion market cap

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
First Reliance Jio plan cost this much 8 years ago, know how Mukesh Ambani changed telecom industry

First Reliance Jio plan cost this much 8 years ago, know how Mukesh Ambani changed telecom industry

'Don't consider 7 of those...': Puja Khedkar told Delhi High Court on bail plea

'Don't consider 7 of those...': Puja Khedkar told Delhi High Court on bail plea

Hidden camera found in girls' hostel, videos of washroom circulated in boys hostel, students demand...

Hidden camera found in girls' hostel, videos of washroom circulated in boys hostel, students demand...

5 flowers that look like bird

5 flowers that look like bird

7 most expensive wines in India

7 most expensive wines in India

5 air purifying indoor plants

5 air purifying indoor plants

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

लेट-लतीफी की हद्द है! एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन पहुंचने में इस भारतीय ट्रेन ने लगा दिये साढ़े तीन साल

लेट-लतीफी की हद्द है! एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन पहुंचने में इस भारतीय ट्रेन ने लगा दिये साढ़े तीन साल

MP News: महिला पुलिस अधिकारी या दरिंदा? थाने में दादी-पोते को बेरहमी से पीटा, viral हुआ video

MP News: महिला पुलिस अधिकारी या दरिंदा? थाने में दादी-पोते को बेरहमी से पीटा, viral हुआ video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Six amazing benefits of eating on banana leaves

Six amazing benefits of eating on banana leaves

First Indian actress to own Rolls Royce had it decades before Mukesh Ambani; not Deepika, Priyanka, Sridevi, Aishwarya

First Indian actress to own Rolls Royce had it decades before Mukesh Ambani; not Deepika, Priyanka, Sridevi, Aishwarya

Called first lady of Indian cinema, this actress left husband to elope with her co-star, married Russian painter; then..

Called first lady of Indian cinema, this actress left husband to elope with her co-star, married Russian painter; then..

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Dia Mirza recalls being devastated after Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein flopped, makes shocking claim: 'I was dropped from..'

Dia Mirza recalls being devastated after Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein flopped, makes shocking claim: 'I was dropped from..'

'If I wore a skirt, he’d...': This superstar criticised his girlfriend for wearing skirts, never married her, then...

'If I wore a skirt, he’d...': This superstar criticised his girlfriend for wearing skirts, never married her, then...

Berlin trailer: Aparshakti finds himself in web of lies while trying to decode deaf foreign spy Ishwak's 'deadly' plan

Berlin trailer: Aparshakti finds himself in web of lies while trying to decode deaf foreign spy Ishwak's 'deadly' plan

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Dia Mirza recalls being devastated after Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein flopped, makes shocking claim: 'I was dropped from..'

As Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein re-released in theaters, Dia Mirza recalled that she was dropped from projects after the film flopped.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Aug 30, 2024, 02:54 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Dia Mirza recalls being devastated after Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein flopped, makes shocking claim: 'I was dropped from..'
Dia Mirza and R Madhavan in Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

After Laila Majnu and Rockstar, now R Madhavan and Dia Mirza's romantic drama Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein has been re-released in theaters. Though the film flopped at the box office earlier, over time it has gained a cult status. Dia Mirza recently recalled how she was dropped from projects after its release. 

In a new interview with The Times Of India, Dia Mirza recalled how the team reacted when Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein failed to impress the audience and tanked at the box office. Talking about the same, the actress said, "We were all devastated! I remember being dropped from many projects."

Talking about how the film has over time gained a cult status and called it a revelation, Dia mentioned how the audience continues to shower love on the 2001 film and said, "The film attained a cult status purely due to the extraordinary love the audience continues to give the film. It helped me discover how little box office matters to a film that genuinely connects with people. It's a gift that keeps giving." 

She also talked about working with Saif Ali Khan and R Madhavan and said, "Maddy had already done the movie in the south (the Tamil film Minnale). He knew his character arc well. I often felt like he was a mentor on set, guiding, advising and generally being the gentleman he is. Today, we share a bond that has grown over the years. Saif was always making me laugh. I loved spending time with him. He instantly put me at ease with his candour and humour."

Written and directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, starring R. Madhavan, Saif Ali Khan, and Dia Mirza in the lead roles. The film is a remake of the director's own Tamil film Minnale. It marked Madhavan's Bollywood debut and Dia Mirza's acting debut. Made in Rs 6 crore, the film made only Rs 10 crore and has now re-released in theatres. 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This actress was called ugly by family, body shamed; then won beauty pageant, dethroned Nargis, Madhubala in Bollywood

This actress was called ugly by family, body shamed; then won beauty pageant, dethroned Nargis, Madhubala in Bollywood

This film had 4 superstars, was housefull for 96 days, in theatres for 67 weeks, made for just Rs 3 crore, earned Rs..

This film had 4 superstars, was housefull for 96 days, in theatres for 67 weeks, made for just Rs 3 crore, earned Rs..

'Sheer fluke that I have not got pregnant': When Rekha called herself 'badnaam' actress with a...

'Sheer fluke that I have not got pregnant': When Rekha called herself 'badnaam' actress with a...

'Don't consider 7 of those...': Puja Khedkar told Delhi High Court on bail plea

'Don't consider 7 of those...': Puja Khedkar told Delhi High Court on bail plea

Meet India's richest self-made woman, sister of famous Indian billionaire, her net worth is...

Meet India's richest self-made woman, sister of famous Indian billionaire, her net worth is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Six amazing benefits of eating on banana leaves

Six amazing benefits of eating on banana leaves

First Indian actress to own Rolls Royce had it decades before Mukesh Ambani; not Deepika, Priyanka, Sridevi, Aishwarya

First Indian actress to own Rolls Royce had it decades before Mukesh Ambani; not Deepika, Priyanka, Sridevi, Aishwarya

Called first lady of Indian cinema, this actress left husband to elope with her co-star, married Russian painter; then..

Called first lady of Indian cinema, this actress left husband to elope with her co-star, married Russian painter; then..

5 symptoms of colon cancer to never ignore

5 symptoms of colon cancer to never ignore

From Naukuchital to Solan: Top 5 hill stations in North India for a weekend rewind

From Naukuchital to Solan: Top 5 hill stations in North India for a weekend rewind

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement