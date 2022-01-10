Dia Mirza dances with stepdaughter Samaira in matching outfits – Watch VIRAL video

Since her marriage to businessman Vaibhav Rekhi, Dia Mirza has been lavishing her fans and loved ones with photos of her family. The ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’ actress is also getting along pretty smoothly with Samaira Rekhi, Vaibhav's first wife's kid. The former Miss Universe shared a photo of her weekend with Samaira on her Instagram account. They were being filmed while dancing in similar outfits. Dia appeared to be having a wonderful weekend with her family.

The mother-daughter duo was dancing to musician Akon's hit song 'Bananza' (Belly Dancer). They matched the steps to the song while wearing printed violet pyjama sets.

Dia captioned the post as, "Be wild. Be free. Be you. May we always dance together @samairarekhi (tiger face and white heart emojis). Thank you @samyuktanair @dandelion.india. #SundayFunday #SundayMood #SunsetKeDivane." Smriti Khanna and Ayush Mehra were among the celebrities who commented to the post. In the comments area, her followers showered her with affection.

For the unversed, Dia recently gave fans a sneak peek of her kid Avyaan Azaad while playing peek-a-boo with him.

Dia and her husband Vaibhav Rekhi had their first child, Avyaan, in May. He was delivered via emergency caesarean section since he was born early. He spent a few weeks in the NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) before returning home.

“As we watch this tiny being, this Zen master in awe and wonder, we learn from him, in all humility, the true meaning of trusting the universe and of parenthood. And to not be afraid, and so we humbly take the lead from his resilience and courage. We do not have enough words to thank all those who continue to help us live this story of hope and faith and create a safe, healing, nurturing space for Avyaan and I,” Dia wrote in an Instagram post, announcing Avyaan’s birth.