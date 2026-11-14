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Dhvani Bhanushali gets engaged to 'cupcake for life', posts pic with boyfriend Yash

Dhvani Bhanushali announced her engagement and dropped pics from her intimate ceremony.

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Simran SinghANI

Updated : Nov 14, 2026, 03:20 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Dhvani Bhanushali gets engaged to 'cupcake for life', posts pic with boyfriend Yash
Dhvani Bhanushali with Yash (Image source: Instagram)
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Singer Dhvani Bhanushali on Friday announced her engagement to her boyfriend Yash, sharing a glimpse of the dreamy proposal on Instagram. The singer posted a series of pictures capturing the special moment. In one of the photographs, Dhvani is seen proudly flaunting her engagement ring. "Found me my cupcake for life (red heart emoji). Said yessss," she captioned the post. 

Here are some pictures of Dhvani with her fiancé

Daughter of producer Vinod Bhanushali, Dhvani made her Bollywood playback singing debut with the song "Ishtehaar" from the 2018 film Welcome to New York. However, it was her hit track "Vaaste" that brought her widespread recognition and catapulted her to fame. She also starred as an actor in the romantic comedy film Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam (2024), co-starring Aashim Gulati.

About Dhwani Bhanushali 

Hailing from a Gujarati family, Dhvani Bhanushali is one of India's popular young pop singers, known for her melodious voice and chart-topping romantic songs. She rose to nationwide fame with her 2019 independent single Vaaste, featuring Nikhil D'Souza. She started singing at a young age and gradually established herself in Bollywood playback singing as well as independent music. She has also ventured into acting.

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