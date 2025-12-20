FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Dhurandhar vs Avatar: Fire & Ash Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh's film continues its dream run, beats James Cameron's new release at box office, earns Rs...

While Dhurandhar earned an estimated Rs 22.50 crore on Friday, Avatar Fire & Ash earned Rs 18 crore on its opening day. Ranveer Singh's film, which was expected to face tough competition from Avatar, has managed to beat the big-budget film on its opening day in India.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Dec 20, 2025, 10:54 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Ranveer Singh's juggernaut blockbuster, Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, has been wreaking havoc at the box office since its release on December 5. The film has managed to earn over Rs 20 crore at the box office for 15 days straight, including this Friday. As per early estimates, Dhurandhar has earned close to Rs 22.50 crore India net on its fifteenth day for all languages. While Dhurandhar had an impressive run since its release, the film faced its first competition as Avatar: Fire & Ash was released in India. However, it seems like Dhurandhar's dream run was not at all impacted by James Cameron's film release. 

While Dhurandhar earned an estimated Rs 22.50 crore on Friday, Avatar Fire & Ash earned Rs 18 crore on its opening day. Ranveer Singh's film, which was expected to face tough competition from Avatar, has managed to beat the big-budget film on its opening day in India. 

For the unversed, Avatar: Fire and Ash is the third film in the franchise after Avatar (2009) and Avatar: The Way of Water (2022). The film, directed by James Cameron, has Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña as Jake Sully and Neytiri te Tskaha Mo'at'ite, respectively. 

Dhurandhar, on the other hand, is currently the second-highest-grossing Hindi film of the year, behind Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal. The Ranveer Singh starrer is now eyeing Chhaava's lifetime worldwide total of Rs 807.91 crore. Dhurandhar has also officially become the highest-grossing film of Ranveer Singh's career and is expected to break many more records in the coming weeks. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
