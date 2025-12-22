Dhurandhar's Uzair Baloch aka Danish Pandor is dating this famous actress? Her special Instagram wish on his birthday sparks rumours

Danish Pandor is reportedly dating Aahana Kumra, who also wrote a special note for him on the day Dhurandhar released earlier this month. On Danish's birthday on Monday, Aahana has shared special photos from their vacation and has penned a heartwarming wish for him.

Apart from the brilliant performances of Ranveer Singh as Hamza Ali Mazari and Akshaye Khanna as Rehman Dakait, another actor who is winning huge praise for his power-packed act in Dhurandhar is Danish Pandor. Danish plays Uzair Baloch, Rehman's cousin and Hamza's close aide in the Aditya Dhar film. He is celebrating his 38th birthday today on December 22.

On his special day, a special wish from Aahana Kumra is going viral on Instagram, which has sparked dating rumours between them. Kumra, who was last seen in the reality show Rise And Fall, shared some photos with Pandor from their vacation and parties on Monday, and wrote, "To the kindest boy I know! Happy happy to you DP! I Hope and pray you get everything your heart desires! May life always be kind to you and bring you all the love, success, and happiness that you deserve! Wishing you the best always! To forever! Have a Dhu-Ran-Dan year Danny boy."

Even when Dhurandhar had released on December 5, Aahana had shared some photos with Ranveer and Aditya from Danish's birthday celebrations on the sets of Dhurandhar last year. She heaped praises on the film and Pandor's performance as she wrote, "Dhurandhar is finally out in the world, and my heart is bursting. After a year and a half of relentless hard work, the fruits are here — and what a spectacular film it is! @ranveersingh is there anything that you can’t do!? electrifying in every frame! #AkshayeKhanna is mind blowing! @duttsanjay @rampal72 and @actormaddy @therakeshbedi sir, everyone shines brilliantly."

"A massive shout-out to @adityadharfilms, who has crafted this magnum opus with such vision and brilliance. Everything he directs, everything he touches, truly stands out — and Dhurandhar is yet another shining example of his mastery. But for me…watching @danishpandor in every frame was the greatest joy! He has stolen every moment he appears in. A star in the making, ready for his next big leap — years of grit, passion, and endurance bringing him here. Here’s to the journey ahead — and to watching Dan the Man conquer one frame at a time. Can’t wait for part 2", she further added.

Before Dhurandhar, Danish Pandor has also acted in the 2025 blockbuster Chhaava and the renowned Netflix web series Sacred Games. On the other hand, Aahana Kumra has been a part of multiple films and web series such as Lipstick Under My Burkha, India Lockdown, Yudh, Call My Agent: Bollywood, and Inside Edge. The two of them have worked together in the crime fiction anthology TV series Agent Raghav – Crime Branch, that ran on &TV from September 2015 to April 2016.

