Dhurandhar trailer: Ranveer Singh makes 'khoonkhar' comeback, infiltrates Pakistan to kill 'menacing' Arjun Rampal, 'shaitaan' Akshaye Khanna, netizens impressed

The official trailer of Dhurandhar is here, and it promises to be the perfect comeback vehicle for Ranveer Singh. 

DNA Web Team

Updated : Nov 18, 2025, 01:14 PM IST

Dhurandhar trailer: Ranveer Singh makes 'khoonkhar' comeback, infiltrates Pakistan to kill 'menacing' Arjun Rampal, 'shaitaan' Akshaye Khanna, netizens impressed
Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar
Ranveer Singh is back and how. That will be your first reaction after watching the trailer of the much-awaited blood-soaking, eye-popping, bone-crushing theatrical trailer of Dhurandhar. Yes, finally, the trailer is out, and it promises more than your expectations. The 4-minute trailer starts with Major Iqbal (Arjun Rampal), aka Angel of Death, touring a captive Indian agent to know their strategy and plans. The visuals are horrifying, perfectly setting the tempo of the trailer. Soon, we're introduced to Ajay Sanyal (R Madhavan), the chief of Indian Intelligence, aka Charioteer of Karma, who plans to send his biggest asset deep into the enemy's territory. 

As the trailer progresses, Akshaye Khanna makes a menacing entry as Apex Predator Rehman Dakait, smashing the head of a person like anything. At last, we are introduced to Dhurandhar (Ranveer Singh), slaying army baddies ruthlessly, and he's accompanied by his gang. Ranveer, with his long locks, angry eyes, and killing machine attitude, makes a smashing return as grey-shade lead. The movie also gives a glimpse of his romance with Sara Arjun, but there are hardly any shots of it. The main focus of the trailer was the introduction of the world. The trailer has a line based on an incredible saga, which definitely hints at a two-part film.  Overall, Dhurandhar promises to be a blast in the cinemas.

Netizens reactions to Dhurandhar trailer 

Soon after the trailer dropped online, several fans and netizens agreed that Dhurandhar will be the perfect comeback vehicle for Ranveer Singh. "Ranveer singh ko aise serious look bahut suit karte hain. Padmaavat vibes! 500+ crores movie." Another netizen wrote, "Akshay Khanna nailed it, bro." One netizen wrote, "Ranveer Singh + R. Madhavan + Akshaye Khanna + Sanjay Dutt + Arjun Rampal = Dhurandhar BLOCKBUSTER! December 5th is Going to be Pure Mayhem." Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar will be released in cinemas on December 5.

