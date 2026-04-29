Dhurandhar to release in Japan, here's how different it will be from Indian version, poster drops major hint

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BOLLYWOOD
After storming the Indian box office, Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar will now release in Japan. However, the international version is different than orginal cut.
After setting the box office on fire in India, Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's blockbuster Dhurandhar has now gone to Japan. On April 29, the makers of Dhurandhar confirmed the Japanese release of their film, and dropped the international poster.
The Japanese version of Dhurandhar will be released in cinemas on July 10