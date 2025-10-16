Dhurandhar Title Track: Ranveer Singh unleashes ferocious avatar with Hanumankind, netizens call it 'Diwali dhamaka'

The Dhurandhar - Title Track is the reprised version of the original Punjabi track Jogi - Na De Dil Pardesi Nu. The rapper Hanumankind makes his Bollywood debut with this sensational song. Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, and R Madhavan.

The makers of Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, and R Madhavan-starrer Dhurandhar released the Title Track of the much-anticipated film on October 16. At the end of the video, the makers have also revealed that the trailer will be out on November 12 and the film will hit theatres on December 5.

The Dhurandhar - Title Track is the reprised version of the original Punjabi track Jogi - Na De Dil Pardesi Nu, composed by Charanjit Ahuja, sung by Mohd. Sadiq and Ranjit Kaur, and written by Babu Singh Maan. Shashwat Sachdev has recreated and produced the new track, which has additional vocals and lyrics from rapper Hanumankind and Jasmine Sandlas.

Hanumankind, whose original name is Sooraj Cherukat, achieved international fame with his viral track Big Dawgs in 2024. Jasmine Sandlas gained prominence after the 2024 hit track Taras Ni Aaya Tujhko from Munjya. Shashwat Sachdev won the National Award for Best Background Score for the 2019 film Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Netizens have been sharing their thrilling reactions to the Dhurandhar Title Track. One of them called it, "Diwali dhamaka", while another wrote, "Box office will blast in December. This looks like one of the best action-made Indian films." "Ranveer Singh's biggest blockbuster loading", read another comment.

Dhurandhar is the second film helmed by Aditya Dhar, who made his directorial debut with the blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike in 2019. Aditya even won the National Film Award for Best Director for the Vicky Kaushal film that grossed over Rs 340 crore worldwide. Dhar has also co-produced Ranveer Singh film under his banner B62 Studios Private Limited, along with Jio Studios.

