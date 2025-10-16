FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Guneet Monga reveals she would cast this actor in late Irrfan Khan’s role for The Lunchbox 2 opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nestle Layoffs: FMCG giant to layoff 16,000 jobs in..., new CEO Philipp Navratil says ‘Hard but neccessary...’,

Delhi Crime Season 3: 'Madam Sir' Shefali Shah takes on 'Badi Didi' Huma Qureshi in human trafficking case, release date out

After India stops buying oil, Russia offers fighter jets, missiles, tanks, drones, anti-drones, and frigates, what can US do now?

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma take charge: Inside India’s high-intensity Perth training session ahead of IND vs AUS 1st ODI

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Turns 27: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji's film gives out these heartwarming life lessons about…

Wipro Q2 Results: Azim Premji's IT company reports net profit of Rs 3246 crore, slightly below...

Dhurandhar Title Track: Ranveer Singh unleashes ferocious avatar with Hanumankind, netizens call it 'Diwali dhamaka'

New Zealand maestro Kane Williamson returns to IPL, joins Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Super Giants in game-changing role

This is world’s longest escalator in China, it descends deep beneath the surface, it's in...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Guneet Monga reveals she would cast this actor in late Irrfan Khan’s role for The Lunchbox 2 opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Guneet Monga reveals she would cast this actor in late Irrfan Khan’s role for Th

Nestle Layoffs: FMCG giant to layoff 16,000 jobs in..., new CEO Philipp Navratil says ‘Hard but neccessary...’,

Nestle Layoffs: FMCG giant to layoff 16,000 jobs in..., new CEO Philipp Navratil

After India stops buying oil, Russia offers fighter jets, missiles, tanks, drones, anti-drones, and frigates, what can US do now?

Russia offers fighter jets, missiles, tanks, drones, what can US do now?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Dhurandhar Title Track: Ranveer Singh unleashes ferocious avatar with Hanumankind, netizens call it 'Diwali dhamaka'

The Dhurandhar - Title Track is the reprised version of the original Punjabi track Jogi - Na De Dil Pardesi Nu. The rapper Hanumankind makes his Bollywood debut with this sensational song. Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, and R Madhavan.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 16, 2025, 04:39 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Dhurandhar Title Track: Ranveer Singh unleashes ferocious avatar with Hanumankind, netizens call it 'Diwali dhamaka'
Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar Title Track
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The makers of Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, and R Madhavan-starrer Dhurandhar released the Title Track of the much-anticipated film on October 16. At the end of the video, the makers have also revealed that the trailer will be out on November 12 and the film will hit theatres on December 5.

The Dhurandhar - Title Track is the reprised version of the original Punjabi track Jogi - Na De Dil Pardesi Nu, composed by Charanjit Ahuja, sung by Mohd. Sadiq and Ranjit Kaur, and written by Babu Singh Maan. Shashwat Sachdev has recreated and produced the new track, which has additional vocals and lyrics from rapper Hanumankind and Jasmine Sandlas.

Hanumankind, whose original name is Sooraj Cherukat, achieved international fame with his viral track Big Dawgs in 2024. Jasmine Sandlas gained prominence after the 2024 hit track Taras Ni Aaya Tujhko from Munjya. Shashwat Sachdev won the National Award for Best Background Score for the 2019 film Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Netizens have been sharing their thrilling reactions to the Dhurandhar Title Track. One of them called it, "Diwali dhamaka", while another wrote, "Box office will blast in December. This looks like one of the best action-made Indian films." "Ranveer Singh's biggest blockbuster loading", read another comment.

Dhurandhar is the second film helmed by Aditya Dhar, who made his directorial debut with the blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike in 2019. Aditya even won the National Film Award for Best Director for the Vicky Kaushal film that grossed over Rs 340 crore worldwide. Dhar has also co-produced Ranveer Singh film under his banner B62 Studios Private Limited, along with Jio Studios.

READ | Laapataa Ladies has equalled this film's record of winning most Filmfare Awards, it's not Sholay, Devdas, K3G, DDLJ, Veer-Zaara, 3 Idiots

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
BIG win for Narayana Murthy's Infosys as it gets Rs 14000 crore contract from...; set to deliver...
BIG win for Narayana Murthy's Infosys as it gets Rs 14000 crore contract from...
India’s indigenous Astra Mark 2 missile a new fear for Pakistan, DRDO expands range to over 200 km; how powerful is it?
India’s indigenous Astra Mark 2 missile a new fear for Pakistan, DRDO expands ra
Nepalese student Bipin Joshi, sole 'Hindu' hostage in Hamas custody, confirmed dead
Bipin Joshi, sole 'Hindu' hostage in Hamas custody, confirmed dead
US official issues BIG statement on trade relations with China: 'President Trump is...'
US' BIG statement on trade ties with China: 'President Trump is...'
BIG development in Durgapur rape case, survivor's friend arrested as police rule out gang-rape
BIG development in Durgapur rape case, police arrest survivor's friend
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE