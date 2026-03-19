Dhurandhar The Revenge: Vicky Kaushal or Yami Gautam, who makes cameo appearance? Post-credit scenes explained

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has not one but two post-credit scenes. Read on to know more about the special cameo appearance that will make you rush to the cinema. Spoiler warning: The following article will discuss crucial details of the film.

Dhurandhar The Revenge is out, and it's on a spree of breaking records left, right, and centre. The sequel to Dhurandhar (2025) shows Jaskirat Singh Rangi's mission of destroying the underworld and terrorism nexus deep in Pakistan. The movie has everything, big-scale violent action, captivating performances, gripping story and screenplay, with some jaw-dropping twists and a cameo appearance. Ever since Dhurandhar was released, fans started speculating theories about the possible cameos and the connection with Aditya Dhar's previous film, Uri: The Surgical Strike. Let's discuss the much-talked-about cameo and post-credit scenes.

Spoiler warning: The following article will discuss Dhurandhar The Revenge in detail. Major plot twists will be revealed. In case you haven't watched it, we advise you not to read it further.

Vicky Kaushal or Yami Gautam, who makes the cameo appearance?

Dhurandhar: The Revenge isn't directly connected with Uri: The Surgical Strike, but the retaliation attack by the Indian armed forces is mentioned in the film. When it comes to cameo appearances, Yami Gautam makes an impactful entry in the second half, playing a nurse, Shazia Bano, who helps Jaskirat to kill a bedridden extremist. Interestingly, Shazia Bano was Yami's character name in Haq.

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Dhurandhar 2 post-credit scenes explained.

Dhurandhar 2 has not one, but two post-credit scenes. The film ends with Jaskirat Singh returning to Pathankot, Punjab, but he refuses to go back to his home. The screen goes black, and we get our first post-credit scene. The story goes back to 2002, and we get to see Jaskirat Singh undergoing rigorous training in the academy under the supervision of Sushant Bansal (Manav Goel). Before heading to Karachi for his mission, Jaskirat prepares himself physically and mentally, challenging himself in extreme conditions, hand-to-hand combat, learn different languages, including Pashto, Punjabi, and Urdu, and performing namaz. This post-credit scene shows Jaskirat's preparation before the events of the first film.

Also read: Dhurandhar 2 Movie Review: Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar change Bollywood forever, bring bloody entertaining film, blends emotions with gruesome action

The second post-credit scene is basically an aftermath of the events of Dhurandhar 2. Before the emotional climax at Punjab, Jaskirat kills Major Iqbal (Arjun Rampal). But he gets arrested by Lyari Task Force's Omar Shahid (Aditya Uppal). Pakistan's Lt. General Shamshad Khan (Raj Zutshi) brutally tortures Jaskirat so that he could give away India's secrets.

Ajay Sanyal (R Madhavan) calls Shamshad and blackmails him to free Jaskirat from his imprisonment. Shamshad drops Jaskirat off at Ajay's pick-up point. However, Omar confronts Shamshad and warns him that he will expose his connection with Jews. Shamshad orders his men to capture Omar and declares him mentally unstable, so that his secrets would never come out. Unlike the theories, the post-credit scenes have no announcement of Dhurandhar Part 3.