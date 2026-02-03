Dhurandhar The Revenge teaser: Ranveer Singh unleashes mayhem as Sher-E-Baloch, makers play smart, didn't reveal more than Dhurandhar's post-credit scene

Dhurandhar The Revenge will chronicles Ranveer Singh's rise as Sher-E-Baloch after Rahman Dakait's demise, his past life, and his secret mission of eliminating Pakistani terrorism from within.

Dhurandhar The Revenge teaser: Finally! The teaser of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 is here, fueling fans' excitement at an all-time high. However, the makers are smart enough not to reveal much in the teaser. Dhurandhar The Revenge is the same like post credit scene of Dhurandhar. In a way, Dhurandhar's post-credit scene was actually Dhurandhar: The Revenge teaser. The teaser unravels the past life of Jaskirat Singh Rangi (Ranveer Singh), how he became Hamza Ali Mazari, and his quest to replace Rahman Dakait as Sher-E-Baloch, to rule Lyari, and ultimately eliminate India's enemies.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is part of Uri: The Surgical Strike?

The teaser starts with Ranveer gaining more power among the Lyari gang, becoming their messiah, and ultimately ruling Karachi. On the other side, we see glimpses of Jaskirat's flashback. What led him to meet Ajay Sanyal (R Madhavan), and how he became the ultimate killing machine. The teaser ends with Ranveer Singh saying the famous dialogue from Uri: The Surgical Strike, "Yeh naya Hindutan hai. Yeh ghar mein ghusega bhi aur maarega bhi." This drops a major hint of Dhurandhar being a part of Uri: The Surgical Strike, or being from the same universe.

Netizens' reactions to Dhurandhar: The Revenge

The teaser went viral in no time, with several netizens calling it the biggest blockbuster from Indian cinema. A cybercitizen wrote, "Yeh toh already part 1 mai dekh chuke the last scene main." Another cybercitizen wrote, "Aditya Dhar is just checking the hype of the film." One of the netizens wrote, "If garam karke thanda kar dena had a face."

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge will release in cinemas on March 19 in five languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The movie will clash with Yash's Toxic and Adivi Sesh's Dacoit Ek Prem Katha.