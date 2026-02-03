FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

The 50: Lion’s real identity revealed, he is..., fans express their shock and surprise

India-US Trade Deal: Has Delhi opened the agriculture sector to American companies?

Amid linkup rumours with Dhanush, Mrunal Thakur says this about love and relationships: ‘Love is a...'

Dhurandhar The Revenge teaser: Ranveer Singh unleashes mayhem as Sher-E-Baloch, makers play smart, didn't reveal more than Dhurandhar's post-credit scene

Supreme Court warns Mark Zuckerberg-owned Meta to quit India

India's big trade deal win: US, European Union lower tariffs; '2 deals in 2 weeks', What's the catch?

Dhurandhar 2 OTT release: Not Netflix, but JioHotstar to stream Ranveer Singh's film, poster reveals major hint of OTT swap

Amaal Mallik exposes Bollywood makers exploiting music composers, reveals Sooraj Dooba Hain earned Rs 70 crore, but he got only...

Why ICC can't punish Pakistan for boycotting India at T20 World Cup?

Border 2 box office collection day 11: Despite drop, Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan film nears Rs 400 crore worldwide

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India-EU FTA, Middle East outreach and the Union Budget: The geo-economic and geopolitical importance

India-EU FTA, Middle East outreach and the Union Budget

The 50: Lion’s real identity revealed, he is..., fans express their shock and surprise

The 50: Lion’s real identity revealed, he is..., fans express their shock

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries, Gautam Adani's Adani Group soar after India-US trade deal, know in 5 points

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries, Gautam Adani's Adani Group soar, here's why

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Prabhas as Hamza, Fahadh Faasil as Rehman Dakait, Rana Daggubati as Major Iqbal: AI replaces Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandhar with South stars

AI reimagines Dhurandhar with South stars Prabhas, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati

Pakistan forfeit India clash in T20 World Cup: List of all boycotted matches in ICC events

Pakistan forfeit India clash in T20 World Cup: List of all boycotted matches

Pakistan boycott India clash in T20I World Cup 2026: A look at major past controversies between arch-rivals

Pakistan boycott India clash in T20I WC 2026: A look at major past controversies

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Dhurandhar The Revenge teaser: Ranveer Singh unleashes mayhem as Sher-E-Baloch, makers play smart, didn't reveal more than Dhurandhar's post-credit scene

Dhurandhar The Revenge will chronicles Ranveer Singh's rise as Sher-E-Baloch after Rahman Dakait's demise, his past life, and his secret mission of eliminating Pakistani terrorism from within.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Feb 03, 2026, 01:25 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Dhurandhar The Revenge teaser: Ranveer Singh unleashes mayhem as Sher-E-Baloch, makers play smart, didn't reveal more than Dhurandhar's post-credit scene
Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar The Revenge
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Dhurandhar The Revenge teaser: Finally! The teaser of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 is here, fueling fans' excitement at an all-time high. However, the makers are smart enough not to reveal much in the teaser. Dhurandhar The Revenge is the same like post credit scene of Dhurandhar. In a way, Dhurandhar's post-credit scene was actually Dhurandhar: The Revenge teaser.  The teaser unravels the past life of Jaskirat Singh Rangi (Ranveer Singh), how he became Hamza Ali Mazari, and his quest to replace Rahman Dakait as Sher-E-Baloch, to rule Lyari, and ultimately eliminate India's enemies. 

Also read: Dhurandhar 2 OTT release: Not Netflix, but JioHotstar to stream Ranveer Singh's film, poster reveals major hint of OTT swap

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is part of Uri: The Surgical Strike?

The teaser starts with Ranveer gaining more power among the Lyari gang, becoming their messiah, and ultimately ruling Karachi. On the other side, we see glimpses of Jaskirat's flashback. What led him to meet Ajay Sanyal (R Madhavan), and how he became the ultimate killing machine. The teaser ends with Ranveer Singh saying the famous dialogue from Uri: The Surgical Strike, "Yeh naya Hindutan hai. Yeh ghar mein ghusega bhi aur maarega bhi." This drops a major hint of Dhurandhar being a part of Uri: The Surgical Strike, or being from the same universe. 

Netizens' reactions to Dhurandhar: The Revenge

The teaser went viral in no time, with several netizens calling it the biggest blockbuster from Indian cinema. A cybercitizen wrote, "Yeh toh already part 1 mai dekh chuke the last scene main." Another cybercitizen wrote, "Aditya Dhar is just checking the hype of the film." One of the netizens wrote, "If garam karke thanda kar dena had a face." 

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge will release in cinemas on March 19 in five languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The movie will clash with Yash's Toxic and Adivi Sesh's Dacoit Ek Prem Katha.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
India-EU FTA, Middle East outreach and the Union Budget: The geo-economic and geopolitical importance
India-EU FTA, Middle East outreach and the Union Budget
The 50: Lion’s real identity revealed, he is..., fans express their shock and surprise
The 50: Lion’s real identity revealed, he is..., fans express their shock
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries, Gautam Adani's Adani Group soar after India-US trade deal, know in 5 points
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries, Gautam Adani's Adani Group soar, here's why
India-US Trade Deal: Has Delhi opened the agriculture sector to American companies?
India-US Trade Deal: Has Delhi opened the agriculture sector to American compani
Amid linkup rumours with Dhanush, Mrunal Thakur says this about love and relationships: ‘Love is a...'
Amid linkup rumours with Dhanush, Mrunal Thakur says this about love
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Prabhas as Hamza, Fahadh Faasil as Rehman Dakait, Rana Daggubati as Major Iqbal: AI replaces Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandhar with South stars
AI reimagines Dhurandhar with South stars Prabhas, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati
Pakistan forfeit India clash in T20 World Cup: List of all boycotted matches in ICC events
Pakistan forfeit India clash in T20 World Cup: List of all boycotted matches
Pakistan boycott India clash in T20I World Cup 2026: A look at major past controversies between arch-rivals
Pakistan boycott India clash in T20I WC 2026: A look at major past controversies
From Shari Baloch to Asifa Mengal, how BLA's female suicide bombers fight against Pakistan Army
From Shari Baloch to Asifa Mengal, how BLA's female suicide bombers fight
Grammy Awards 2026: From Chappell Roan's dapper Mugler, to awful Lola Young's Vivienne Westwood; best and worst dressed celebs
Grammy Awards 2026: From Chappell Roan's dapper Mugler, to awful Lola Young's
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement