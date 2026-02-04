FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Dhurandhar The Revenge: Salman Khan is playing Bade Saab? Superstar's viral photo with Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt leaves netizens shocked

A photo of Salman Khan from the sets of Dhurandhar 2 is going viral, netizens speculating that superstar is playing Bade Saab in Ranveer Singh-starrer.

Simran Singh

Updated : Feb 04, 2026, 10:00 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Dhurandhar The Revenge: Salman Khan is playing Bade Saab? Superstar's viral photo with Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt leaves netizens shocked
Salman Khan in Dhurandhar 2
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 (titled as Dhurandhar: The Revenge) will soon hit cinemas, and the makers are leaving no stone unturned in making this spy espionage thriller better than its predecessor. Even though the film is scheduled for March 19, 2026, the production is underway. A few portions of the movie are shot in Mumbai, and an image of Salman Khan from the sets went viral. 

As per the reports, Salman Khan will be making a special appearance in Dhurandhar 2. A photo of the Bollywood superstar posing with Sanjay Dutt's SP Chaudhary Aslam and Arjun Rampal's Major Iqbal has surfaced on social media, leaving netizens surprised. A few netizens believe that the actor has been shooting for Aditya Dhar’s directorial. While some believe the images could be morphed or AI-generated. 

Salman Khan to play Bade Saab in Dhurandhar 2

However, neither the actor nor the makers have confirmed the reports. However, a few media reports also claim that Salman Khan is likely to play the role of Bade Sahab in Dhurandhar 2. The makers reportedly planned to get him onboard to make the sequel bigger than the original movie. Before Salman, even Emraan Hashmi and Ajay Devgn were rumoured to join Dhurandhar 2 to play Bade Saab. However, the official reveal of the mysterious big baddies will most likely happen in the film. 

Netizens on Salman Khan joining Dhurandhar 2

Salman Khan's photo from the Dhurandhar 2 set went viral in no time, and netizens have mixed opinions about it. "Ab aaegya majja," wrote a netizen. Another netizen wrote, "Nakli AI Editing." One netizen wrote, "He will rule that character." A cybercitizen wrote, "He never plays a negative character, so this is not possible." Another internet user wrote, "Picture flop hai fir." Dhurandhar: The Revenge will be releasing in cinemas on March 19, 2026.

