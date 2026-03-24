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Dhurandhar The Revenge's Jameel Jamali becomes pop culture icon, Delhi police takes inspiration from Rakesh Bedi's character for this reason

Rakesh Bedi's Jameel Jamali has now turned into a pop culture icon, and even the Delhi police got inspired by Dhurandhar's iconic character.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 24, 2026, 11:08 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Dhurandhar The Revenge's Jameel Jamali becomes pop culture icon, Delhi police takes inspiration from Rakesh Bedi's character for this reason
Rakesh Bedi in Dhurandhar
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Adding a quirky twist to a serious message, the Delhi Police borrowed from veteran actor Rakesh Bedi's iconic "Dhurandhar" 'Jameel Jamali' act to deliver a light-hearted yet impactful reminder on public safety.
Delhi Police took to Instagram and X, formerly called Twitter, to share a cartoon-style safety poster featuring a caricature of Rakesh's character Jameel Jamali holding a black motorcycle helmet in his hand.

Blending humour with awareness, the department added a text overlay, featuring the iconic line "bachcha hai tu mera" said by Rakesh's character in the duology helmed by Aditya Dhar. The text overlay read: "Bachcha hai tu mera, ye le helmet pehan".

Also read: Dhurandhar The Revenge: Rajinikanth says Ranveer Singh's film is 'box office ka baap', Aditya Dhar's reply wins internet

The caption by Delhi Police read: "Helmet Pehnega Tabhi Syana banega Mera bachcha." Talking about the much-loved character of Jameel Jamali, he is a manipulative and "fox-like" Pakistani politician from Karachi's Lyari. The character survives by navigating power dynamics and surprises by revealing a surprising alliance as an Indian intelligence asset. "Dhurandhar" is the first instalment of a duology released in 2025. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal.

It centres on a high-stakes covert counter-terrorism operation. The film follows an undercover Indian intelligence agent who infiltrates Karachi's criminal syndicates and political power structures in Pakistan in an effort to dismantle a terror network targeting India. Dhurandhar: The Revenge was released recently. It follows an undercover Indian intelligence agent who continues to infiltrate Karachi's criminal syndicates and Pakistani politics while avenging the 26/11 attacks and confronting bigger threats.

Also read: Dhurandhar The Revenge box office: Forget North, South, Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar's film defeats Hollywood, Dhurandhar 2 beats this English movie

The film's storyline loosely draws inspiration from multiple real-life geopolitical events and conflicts in South Asia, such as Operation Lyari, 2014 Indian general election, 2016 Indian banknote demonetisation and various other events.

Rakesh has appeared in more than 150 films since the 1970s, with many television and stage shows.
He is known for his iconic comic roles in films such as Chashme Buddoor and Mera Damad. He has also appeared in television shows like Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, Shrimaan Shrimati, Yes Boss, and Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain.

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