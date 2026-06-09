Dhurandhar The Revenge: Ranveer Singh's record-breaking sequel makes blockbuster debut on OTT, draws 50 million viewers on JioHotstar

Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge collectively grossed over Rs 3,000 crore worldwide, making the franchise the first Indian film series to cross this landmark milestone. Both the blockbuster films, headlined by Ranveer Singh and helmed by Aditya Dhar, are now streaming on JioHotstar.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, headlined by Ranveer Singh and helmed by Aditya Dhar, became one of the biggest blockbusters in the history of Indian cinema upon its releas in March earlier this year. A sequel to the 2025 release Dhurandhar, Dhurandhar 2 grossed Rs 1850 crore worldwide to become the second highest-grossing Indian film ever. Now, the spy thiller sequel has emerged as a streaming phenomenon on JioHotstar, turning its digital debut into a nationwide entertainment event. The film had its much-awaited digital premiere on June 4 and started streaming on the OTT platform from June 5. Within its opening weekend, Dhurandhar: The Revenge reached 50 million viewers, extending its audience footprint to nearly 5x its theatrical opening weekend reach.

Fueling this momentum was a highly immersive grand digital premiere experience that transformed the premiere into a must-watch event. Fans were treated to exclusive access through the film's RAW & Undekha version, alongside a specially curated 30-minute pre-show packed with candid cast moments, untold stories, and behind-the-scenes insights. The result was a viewing experience that extended far beyond the film itself, driving deeper engagement and repeat viewing among audiences.

The phenomenal opening weekend performance of Dhurandhar The Revenge builds on the extraordinary legacy established by the franchise's first instalment Dhurandhar on JioHotstar. Dhurandhar had witnessed over 32 million video views in the first three days of the title drop on the platform. While the first part is available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, the sequel is streaming in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

JioStar's official statement on Dhurandhar 2's massive streaming success

Speaking on the success of the film’s debut on streaming, Alok Jain, Head, Hindi and English Entertainment Business (Streaming, TV and Studios), JioStar, said, "The response to Dhurandhar The Revenge has been nothing short of extraordinary. Reaching 50 million viewers within its opening weekend underscores JioHotstar's unparalleled ability to connect blockbuster content with audiences at massive scale. The fact that ~60% of viewing came from Connected TV devices further reinforces how premium entertainment is increasingly becoming a shared, large-screen experience in households across the country. The success of the film, coupled with the RAW & Undekha experience, demonstrates the growing appetite for immersive, event-led entertainment on streaming."

About Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar The Revenge

About Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar The Revenge Dhurandhar released in theatres on December 5, 2025, while its sequel, Dhurandhar 2, hit cinemas on March 19 this year. The blockbuster two-part saga features an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor in pivotal roles. Both films collectively grossed over Rs 3,000 crore worldwide, making the Dhurandhar franchise the first Indian film series to cross this landmark milestone.

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