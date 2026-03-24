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Dhurandhar The Revenge: Rajinikanth says Ranveer Singh's film is 'box office ka baap', Aditya Dhar's reply wins internet

The South continues to applaud Dhurandhar The Revenge, with the biggest superstar, Rajinikanth, calling Ranveer Singh's film 'a must-watch for all Indians'. Director Aditya Dhar noticed, and his reply have won the netizens.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 24, 2026, 07:44 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Dhurandhar The Revenge: Rajinikanth says Ranveer Singh's film is 'box office ka baap', Aditya Dhar's reply wins internet
Rajinkanth, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar The Revenge
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Filmmaker Aditya Dhar, whose directorial 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' has emerged as a box-office phenomenon, has called Tamil superstar Rajinikanth the "benchmark" of entertainment, as he got overwhelmed with the appreciation from the legend of Tamil cinema.

Rajinikanth on Dhurandhar The Revenge

On Monday, Rajinikanth took to his X, formerly Twitter, and lauded 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', as he called Aditya Dhar, "box-office ka baap" (The big daddy of box-office). He wrote, "What a film #Dhurandhar2. Aditya Dhar, box office, ka baap. Many congratulations to Ranveer and the entire cast and crew. A must watch film for every Indian. Jai hind”.

Aditya Dhar's reaction to Rajinikanth's review 

Responding to the same, Aditya called it a superstar moment. He wrote, "Sir, we've all grown up measuring 'entertainment' with just one benchmark, YOU. Making us whistle, laugh, cry and feel larger than life for decades and still doing it with the same swag and grace, that's pure magic. So for you to call Dhurandhar 2 a "must-watch" feels like the biggest 'superstar' moment of my life. It feels like a blessing from the very person who taught us all to dream bigger. Grateful beyond words, Sir. This one is going straight to the heart. Jai Hind."

About Dhurandhar The Revenge

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar and headlined by Ranveer Singh, has emerged as one of the biggest box-office juggernauts in recent Indian cinema. The response has been overwhelmingly strong across markets. The film registered high occupancy rates, multiple sold-out shows, and strong traction in dubbed versions, indicating pan-India appeal.

Also read: Dhurandhar The Revenge box office: Forget North, South, Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar's film defeats Hollywood, Dhurandhar 2 beats this English movie

Before Rajinikanth, several actors and filmmakers from the South have lauded Aditya Dhar and his vision. Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Vijay Deverakonda, and SS Rajamouli are among the biggies who congratulated the team Dhurandhar 2 for its mega success. 

Also read: Prakash Raj mocks South stars Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun for celebrating Dhurandhar The Revenge, calls it 'signs of obligations'

Dhurandhar 2 solidifies the franchise as a defining force in modern Bollywood spectacle cinema. However, the film has also riled up one section of the audience, with many claiming it to be pro-establishment propaganda.

(With inputs from IANS)

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