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Dhurandhar The Revenge: R Madhavan breaks silence on Gurbani controversy, apologies to Sikhs community: 'Maine cigarette bujha diya tha' | Viral video

R Madhavan has finally broken the silence on the controversial scene in Dhurandhar 2, where his character, Ajay Sanyal, recites a verse from Gurbani after smoking a cigarette.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 25, 2026, 07:49 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Dhurandhar The Revenge: R Madhavan breaks silence on Gurbani controversy, apologies to Sikhs community: 'Maine cigarette bujha diya tha' | Viral video
R Madhavan in Dhurandhar The Revenge
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Amid the blockbuster run of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, R Madhavan has finally broken the silence over the controversial Gurbani scene that allegedly hurt the Sikh community. Madhavan, who played Ajay Sanyal in Ranveer Singh-starrer, is under fire for a scene where he recited a verse from Guru Gobind Singh's Dasam Granth, after his character smoked a cigarette. The Shaitaan actor took to social media, and dropped a video, apologising to the community and assuring that they took proper precautions and performed the scene with utmost respect. 

'Main aapko yakeen dilata hoon yeh bilkul sahi nahi hai': R Madhavan

R Madhavan began, "Dhurandhar ke pure parivaar ke ore se, aap sabka bahut dhanyavaad humein itna pyaar dene ke liye. Haali mein humko pata chala hai ki kuch logon ko iss baat se takleef hui hai ki iss film ke ek scene mein, Guru Gobind Singh ke Dasam Granth se kuch lines bolte waqt maine cigarette smoke ki hai aur isse unko thes pahunchi hai. Main aapko yakeen dilata hoon yeh bilkul sahi nahi hai. (On behalf of Dhurandhar's entire family, we extend our heartfelt thanks to all of you for showering us with so much love. Recently, we've learned that some people have been hurt by the fact that in one scene of this film, while reciting lines from Guru Gobind Singh's Dasam Granth, I smoked a cigarette, and it pained them. I assure you, this is absolutely not right)."

Also readDhurandhar The Revenge: Pakistanis are furious with Ranveer Singh's 'ghatiya, third-class' film, threaten to attack India: 'Phir se maarenge' | Viral video

R Madhavan stressed, "Humare liye Gurbani pavitra aur paak hai"

Madhavan explained that there is a misunderstanding. "Thodi galatfehmi hai. Mujhe pura yakeen hai, yeh scene se pehle, yeh line bolne se pehle Aditya Dhar ji ne-jo mujhse zyada dhyaan rakhte hain inn sab cheezon ka-mujhe bola tha ki yeh line bolne se pehle, usse bahut pehle aap cigarette bujha dijiyega. Aur na aapke mooh se dhuaan niklega, na hi screen pe kahin dhuaan hoga, nahi aapke haath mein cigarette hogi. Kyunki yeh humaare liye bahut hi pavitra aur paak hai. (Before this scene, before saying the lines, Aditya Dhar ji, who pays more attention to these things than I do, told me to extinguish the cigarette well before delivering the lines. So, no smoke would come out of my mouth, nor would there be any smoke on screen, and I wouldn't have a cigarette in my hand," he clarified.

Watch R Madhavan's clarification

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy)

'Na cigaratte tha, na dhuaan': R Madhavan

He further added, "Maine bakayda cigarette bujha diya tha. Aur agar aap scene dekhenge, aapko dikhega nahi ki mere mooh se dhuaan nikal rahi hai, nahi frame mein kahin dhuaan hai, nahi woh scene end hone tak dhuaan ka naamo-nishaan kahin pe hai. Kyunki yeh humein pata hai, hum kisi ka dil dukhaana nahi chahte.(So, I had properly extinguished the cigarette. And if you watch the scene, you won't see any smoke coming out of my mouth, nor is there any smoke anywhere in the frame, nor is there any trace of smoke until the end of that scene. Because we know this--we don't want to hurt anyone's feelings)."

Also read: Exclusive: Dhurandhar actor Aditya Uppal says real Omar Haider checked his Insta profile, reveals he got death threats from Pakistan

R Madhavan's assurance to Sikhs expresses his respect for the community

Hum poore Sikh community ke saath hain. Aur hum unka bahut aadar karte hain. Main apne har film release ke pehle Golden Temple jaata hoon, yeh sabko pata hai. Humara yakeen maniye. (We stand with the entire Sikh community. And we respect them a lot. I go to the Golden Temple before every film release of mine; everyone knows this. Please trust our belief)." Meanwhile, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is inches away from entering Rs 1000 crore club, that too in just six days. 

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