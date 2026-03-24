Dhurandhar The Revenge: Pakistanis are furious with Ranveer Singh's 'ghatiya, third-class' film, threaten to attack India: 'Phir se maarenge' | Viral video

As expected, Pakistanis are angry with Dhurandhar: The Revenge, and they have expressed their discontent openly. One of the audience members from across the border even threaten to attack India.

Dhurandhar The Revenge continues breaking records and upsetting a few people. Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's film was expected to receive mixed responses, but an Instagram reel shared reactions of seemingly Pakistanis, and their reactions will leave you shocked.

It is to be noted that Dhurandhar is banned in Pakistan and Gulf countries, yet people have travelled miles to watch D2. In this video, an influencer addressed her followers that she's taking audience reaction from those who just walked out of Dhurandhar 2.

Pakistanis call Dhurandhar The Revenge 'third-class, ghatiya'

A middle-aged man, looking visibly miffed, said, "Maine life mein aisi third-class film nahi dekhi." A woman slammed Dhurandhar 2 and called it 'bakwas'. "Bahut hi ghatiya movie thi. Third-class film hai," said another person. "Yeh Indian media ko khush karne ke liye lollipop diya hai," said another lady

Pakistani threatens to attack India

One of the audience members, a young man in his 30s, echoed Arjun Rampal's dialogue and said that 'we'll return, and we'll hit back'. He said, "Major Iqbal ne kya kaha, hum phir aayenge, phir gusenge, phir maarange."

Check out the viral video of Dhurandhar 2 Pakistanis' reaction

The video was shared by Indiaego, with the caption, "The viral video captures a Pakistani audience reacting strongly after watching Dhurandhar 2, with some saying the film feels tailored only for Indian viewers and lacks balance. Their comments — calling it a “lollipop” made to satisfy a specific audience — highlight how differently the sequel is being received compared to the first part."

About Dhurandhar 2 box office collection

Released in cinemas on March 19, Dhurandhar The Revenge is on a record-breaking spree. In just five days, the movie has grossed Rs 500 crore in India and over Rs 260 crore overseas. The movie has grossed Rs 800 crore worldwide and will soon cross the Rs 1000 crore mark.