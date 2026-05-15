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Dhurandhar The Revenge OTT release: Indian fans rejoice, Raw and Undekha version of Ranveer Singh's blockbuster will release on this date, at this platform

Dhurandhar 2 JioHotstar OTT Release Date & Time: Finally! The extended, uncensored version of Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's blockbuster will be streaming in India after the international release. Read on to know more.

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Simran Singh

Updated : May 15, 2026, 03:55 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Dhurandhar The Revenge OTT release: Indian fans rejoice, Raw and Undekha version of Ranveer Singh's blockbuster will release on this date, at this platform
A poster of Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Image source: IMDb)
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Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge will soon be releasing digitally in India, and the best thing is that the 'Raw and Undekha' version will be available for the Indian moviegoers. Yes, as Netflix has started streaming of Dhurandhar 2 internationally, the movie streaming date in India has also been revealed, with the biggest update of putting out an uncensored and extended version on OTT.  

When and where can we see Dhurandhar: The Revenge Raw and Undekha

The second part of the blockbuster franchise will be streaming on JioHotstar from June 5. The OTT platform will also hold a grand world digital premiere of Dhurandhar 2 on June 4 at 7 PM. The platform dropped the announcement video with the caption, "Aandhi banke jo aa raha hai usse DHURANDHAR kehte hain. Watch Dhurandhar The Revenge, Raw & Undekha. Grand Digital Premiere on June 4th at 7 PM, starts streaming from June 5th only on JioHotstar."

Here's the OTT announcement promo

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by JioHotstar (@jiohotstar)

Aditya Dhar on Dhurandhar 2 OTT premiere 

Speaking about the OTT release, the writer, director, and producer Aditya Dhar said, "Dhurandhar The Revenge has been an incredibly special journey for all of us, and we’re excited to now bring the film to audiences on OTT through this unique premiere experience. The film has always been rooted in scale, intensity, and emotion, and I’m looking forward to audiences across the country experiencing it on the platform from June 4 onwards."

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is the second instalment of the spy-espionage thriller duology. Led by Ranveer Singh, the movie also stars Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, R. Madhavan, Danish Pandor, and Sara Arjun in pivotal roles. Dhurandhar 2 was released in cinemas on March 19, and it went on to become the second-highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time (behind Dangal), the highest-grossing Indian film of 2026, and the biggest hit in Singh, Dutt, Arjun, and Madhavan's careers. Made in the combined budget of Rs 450 crore, the Part 2 went on to earn Rs 1,796 crore worldwide. 

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