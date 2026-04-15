Dhurandhar The Revenge OTT release date OUT, Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar's Rs 1700 crore blockbuster will stream from this date? Here's what we know

A viral post of Dhurandhar: The Revenge OTT release date of May has left the netizens excited. But is it authentic? Are the makers of Dhurandhar dropping the 2nd part sooner than you expected? Read on to know more.

Dhurandhar The Revenge will soon complete a month, and the phenomenal run of the film continues, leaving the Indian film industry stunned. Fans of Aditya Dhar's D2 are eagerly waiting for the Ranveer Singh-starrer to drop on OTT, and amid the anticipation, a post announcing the digital premiere is going viral. We all know that Dhurandhar 2 will be streaming on JioHotstar, and not on Netflix. Now we have a date as well. On Instagram, a page, Stream GenX, has announced the streaming date of Dhurandhar 2, and it has left the netizens excited, as it's sooner than you expected.

Also read: This movie beats Dhurandhar The Revenge's Rs 1700 crore business in just 13 days, has no superstar, yet earned Rs 5874 crore

Dhurandhar 2 will be streaming on OTT from May?

As per the information provided by the Insta handle, Dhurandhar 2 will be dropping on JioHotstar on May 14. Sharing the post, the page shared the movie poster with the streaming date, and wrote in the caption, "EXCLUSIVE - Dhurandhar 2 (Dhurandhar - The Revenge) OTT update." According to this post, D2 will be released on OTT in less than 60 days from cinemas.

Fans reaction to viral annoucement

Dhurandhar 2 OTT release date announcement post went viral in no time. Several netizens shared their excitement to witness Ranveer Singh's mayhem from the comfort of their home. A fan asked, "Uncut or censored?" Another fan wrote, "Matlab fir se ads dekhni padegi. Isse accha Netflix tha bhai." One of the fans wrote, "Very excited for OTT."

Also read: Exclusive: Rajiv Rai's EXPLOSIVE expose on legal battle with Dhurandhar 2, calls Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar 'thieves', explains case in detail

Is the OTT release date of Dhurandhar 2 authentic?

It is to be noted that no official confirmation or announcement of streaming has been shared by JioHotstar. The viral post can also be a fan edit. The information provided by the page can't be taken as gospel truth. As per the standard eight-week theatrical window for blockbuster Bollywood films, the ideal OTT streaming date for Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is around mid-May 2026. However, due to the film's exceptional performance and the ongoing IPL tournament, the streaming can be pushed to June. The official handle of the OTT giant is the source that should be trusted for the correct information about the Dhurandhar 2's digital viewing.

About Dhurandhar 2 box office collection

Released in cinemas on March 19, till now the film has grossed 1,727.93 crore worldwide. The extraordinary business of D2 has taken the franchise to the Rs 3000 crore mark, becoming the biggest movie franchise of Indian cinema.