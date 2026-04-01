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Dhurandhar The Revenge is based on stolen script? Santosh Kumar RS claims makers of Ranveer Singh-starrer copied his 2023 script, warns legal action

Filmmaker Santosh Kumar RS slammed the makers of Dhurandhar for copying his work, and ruining his action thriller into a political propaganda film.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 01, 2026, 08:06 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Dhurandhar The Revenge is based on stolen script? Santosh Kumar RS claims makers of Ranveer Singh-starrer copied his 2023 script, warns legal action
Santosh Kumar RS, Dhurandhar 2 poster
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Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar The Revenge continues to create havoc at the box office, and amid the blockbuster run, a writer-director claimed that Aditya Dhar stole his script and created his Rs 2000-crore franchise. Filmmaker Santosh Kumar RS alleged that Dhurandhar's story is based on his 2023 script. In a press meet, Santosh, holding his bound script titled D Saheb, asserted that he has proof, including his Screenwriters Association registration, and he would be taking legal action against the makers of Ranveer-starrer.

Santosh claimed he found similarities in Dhurandhar and his script of D Saheb

In a viral video, Santosh told the media that he discovered the similarities after watching Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which has become the talk of the town for its critical and commercial success. Santosh said, "You all might have watched Dhurandhar 2. It is working very well everywhere. After watching the movie, I came to know that it is my script and story. I had written it with a lot of hard work in 2023. I had narrated it to many companies because I was told that if I need big actors in the film, there has to be a corporate organisation backing it."

Also read: Exclusive: Dhurandhar 2's Dawood Ibrahim, Danish Iqbal reacts to pro-BJP propaganda criticism, Hindu vs Muslim wave: 'Sab mil-jul ke rehte aaye hai'

Not Ranveer Singh, but Santosh claimed he wanted to make his film with...

As Santosh narrated, in an attempt to mount the project with a larger cast, he had pitched D Saheb to several major production houses, from Sony Pictures, Zee Studios, to T-Series, and Dharma Productions. Sanotsh also said that he had envisioned Aditya Roy Kapur for the lead role.

Watch Santosh Kumar RS' viral video

Dhurandhar 2 is political propaganda, it's hurting me: Santosh Kumar

Speaking about his next big step, Santosh said, "I am putting a case on this movie because even though they have made a good movie, my story has been exploited. I had written the film for cinema and entertainment, but they made it as political propaganda. It is hurting me." Santosh also emphasised that whatever has happened to him shouldn't happen to someone else. Thus, he's making the big move. "I will put my maximum effort to let people know about it,” he said. An official statement from Dhurandhar makers is awaited. 

Also read: Exclusive: Dhurandhar actor Aditya Uppal says real Omar Haider checked his Insta profile, reveals he got death threats from Pakistan 

Who's Santosh Kumar RS? 

As per his IMDb profile, filmmaker Santosh Kumar RS from Thirthahalli in the Shivamogga district of Karnataka is a director, writer and producer in Indian cinema. He started his career by writing and directing Kannada film Campus Kranti (2023). His upcoming project is the pan‑India action thriller Yuvan Robinhood (expected 2026). He has written, directed and produced the film. 

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