Dhurandhar The Revenge box office: Forget North, South, Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar's film defeats Hollywood, Dhurandhar 2 beats this English movie

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection: Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's latest box office juggernaut is raking in millions and even triumphing in North America.

Dhurandhar The Revenge box office collection: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar The Revenge is proving to be the 'Dhurandhar' of Hindi movies, taking the film industry to the global level. After surpassing nearly every record, the film is now defeating even Hollywood, that too in their home ground. Yes, in the rarest case, an Indian film earns more than an English film, proving the global success of Aditya Dhar's film. In just three days, D2 has grossed over Rs 500 crores globally, becoming the quickest Indian film to breach this mark. Now we get to know that the espionage thriller from India has surpassed another popular Hollywood film.

Dhurandhar 2 beats this Hollywood film

As Deadline reported, Sarah Michelle Gellar's Ready or Not 2 is facing a mess, and the reason is Dhurandhar 2. The portal reported that the ensemble horror-comedy is losing the box office battle due to the Indian blockbuster. The highly anticipated horror sequel, boasting an ensemble cast, including Elijah Wood, Samara Weaving, and Kathryn Newton, has raked in $9 million against the Bollywood movie, which has surpassed Disney's horror at $10.5 million.

Also read: Dhurandhar 2: Who is Bade Sahab? Neither Salman Khan nor Emraan Hashmi, but this actor plays Dawood Ibrahim in Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar's film

About Ready or Not 2

After escaping the events of the first movie, Grace (Weaving) must fight another brutal battle for survival. A new family is out to get her, and also her estranged sister Faith (Newton).

About Dhurandhar 2 overseas collection

Released in cinemas on March 19, with paid previews on March 18, Dhurandhar The Revenge has grossed Rs 501 crore in three days, with 404.54 gross in India, and 96.50 crore overseas. With the strong trend, the film is expected to continue the solid run on Sunday as well, taking the worldwide gross between Rs 550-600 crore. Even Taran Adarsh tweeted about the film's stupendous run in the international markets. The trade expert informed that D2 grossed Rs 46.34 crore in the USA, Rs 18.75 crore in Canada, Rs 11.60 cr in the UK, Rs 9.80 crore in Australia, Rs 1.25 crore from New Zealand, and Rs 2.82 crore in Germany.