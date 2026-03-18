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Dhurandhar The Revenge director Aditya Dhar drops major hint of sequel, requests fans 'to be seated' for post-credit scene, not to give out spoilers

Ahead of the mega release of Dhurandhar The Revenge, director Aditya Dhar has dropped a long note, requesting fans to avoid spoilers, and also dropping huge hint of sequel.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 18, 2026, 02:14 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Dhurandhar The Revenge director Aditya Dhar drops major hint of sequel, requests fans 'to be seated' for post-credit scene, not to give out spoilers
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Dhurandhar The Revenge will soon be out, and amid the all-time anticipation, director Aditya Dhar shared an important message to all the enthusiastic movie buffs. Dhurandhar 2 will be released on March 19 worldwide, but the paid previews will start from the evening of March 18. The excitement and hype around the film will attract moviegoers to give away spoilers, and that's what the director has asked not to do. 

Aditya Dhar on avoiding spoilers

On his social media, Aditya shared a long note, thanking the audience for making Dhurandhar a phenomenon, acknowledging their anticipation for The Revenge. However, he also asked the viewers to control their excitement and not kill the fun for others by giving away spoilers. The note reads, "We've put our hearts into Dhurandhar The Revenge so you can experience every twist, every emotion, exactly the way it's meant to be felt. In a theatre, in the dark, surrounded by friends, family, and even strangers, everyone feels the same emotions.” 

Dhar further asked the audience to keep the twists and turns a secret for the person who walks in to watch the film, "That's how films should be experienced. Not on someone's phone in blurry image. Hence, here is my one, heartfelt, earnest request...PLEASE DON'T SHARE SPOILERS! Let every single fan walk in clueless but curious and walk our with their own deeply personal version of what they felt."

Also read: Dhurandhar The Revenge: Despite A rating, censor board orders 21 edits, Ranveer Singh's film to feature demonitisation, prime minister's references

Dhurandhar 3 is happening? 

Aditya shared the note with a caption that looked more like a major hint of Part 3. Aditya requested the audience to be seated till the credits, and walk out only after the screen turns black. "Oh, and one more thing. Don’t leave your seats until the credits have stopped rolling." This itself is a huge hint of a surprising glimpse of Part 3. Dhurandhar The Revenge will have a pan-India reelase in 5 languages.  

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