Dhurandhar The Revenge: Despite A rating, censor board orders 21 edits, Ranveer Singh's film to feature demonitisation, prime minister's references

The censor board certificate of Dhurandhar 2 is leaked, and it has given away crucial details, including the real runtime, information of the mid-credit scene, and the modifications done to get the A certificate.

Dhurandhar The Revenge is carrying unprecedented hype, waiting to explode on the big screen. Ahead of the much-awaited release, we got information on the censor board certification and the edits CBFC has suggested for the film. Headlined by Ranveer Singh, the blood-soaked espionage thriller will have gruesome action set pieces, just like Part 1, and thus Part 2 has been passed with an Adults Only (A) certificate. However, apart from the certificate, the movie has also gone under the scissors, and 21 edits were made after the suggestion of the censor board.

What are the 21 suggestions by CBFC?

Amid the hype, the film’s censor certificate got leaked on the internet, and it went viral in no time. The certificate not only reveals the runtime, but also the crucial details of the movie's plot.

Dhurandhar 2 will feature demonetisation, the prime minister's references

The X page of Lets Cinema shared a screenshot of the CBFC certificate details of Dhurandhar 2, with edits, muting cuss words, and reducing blood and gore visuals.

The modification includes adding violence disclaimers and trimming of scenes featuring “abusive words", “hitting the head with a hammer", “beheading and kicking", “hitting the head with cement blocks" and “smashing the eye".

#Dhurandhar2 — 21 items on the cut/mute list in the Indian censor. pic.twitter.com/BamTONqjVI — Lets Cinema (@letscinema) March 17, 2026

Furthermore, the makers have been guided to correct the date of demonetisation, which means that the important event of demonetisation in 2016 will be shown in the film.

The certificate also mentions an official permission letter that needs to be submitted to the CBFC “for the usage of the Prime Minister references and news footage in the film".

Dhurandhar 2 will have a post-credit scene

Just like Part One, Dhurandhar 2 will also have a mid-credit scene, and the certificate has a mention about it.

Dhurandhar 2 runtime finally revealed

It was reported that D2 is almost four hours long, with many portals reporting 3hr 52mins runtime. However, the censor certificate revealed that the film has been edited by 1 minute 34 seconds, with 25 seconds being replaced. The final runtime of D2 is 3 hours, 49 minutes, and 6 seconds. D2 will be 15 minutes longer than Part One.