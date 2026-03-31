Exclusive: Dhurandhar 2's Dawood Ibrahim, Danish Iqbal reacts to pro-BJP propaganda criticism, Hindu vs Muslim wave: 'Sab mil-jul ke rehte aaye hai'

Danish Iqbal, who rose to stardom by playing Dawood Ibrahim in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, reacts to criticism of Ranveer Singh-starrer being a pro-BJP movie. He also reacts to the ongoing trend of Hindu vs Muslim themes in films.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been a money-spinner and even a breakthrough movie for several actors involved. The film's bumper collection has not only made Ranveer Singh the biggest superstar but also established actors with memorable characters. Gaurav Gera's Aalam, Vivek Sinha's Zahoor Mistry, and Rakesh Bedi's Jameel Jamali are among the shining stars of the film. But Danish Iqbal has been an ultimate discovery, the biggest surprise from the film.

Danish came out of the syllabus and instantly became a household name by playing the most wanted criminal of India- Dawood Ibrahim, aka Bade Saab. Ever since Aditya Dhar's directorial debut, Danish has been getting love (for his performance) and hate (for his apt portrayal) of Dawood. Amid the hectic shooting schedule, Danish joins DNA India for a telephonic conversation early morning, sharing his views on stardom, controversy, and lots more.

Danish Iqbal wishes Dhurandhar 2 to become the biggest highlight of his career

Sharing his views on the reception he got from the masses and critics, Danish admits that he wishes to see Dhurandhar 2 among his most notable works. "Main chahata hu Dhurandhar 2, mere career ka meel ka patthar saabit ho." He further adds, "Mujhe malum nahi tha ki mera character (Dawood) hi Bade Saab hai. Mujhe jo script thi, uss mein mera character Dawood hi tha. Bade Saab kahi likha nahi tha. Jab Part 2 release hone aayi, mujhe laga ki shayad Dawood hi Bade Saab hai, tab main thoda darr gaya. Yeh sochne laga ki log kaise react karenge, unki umeedon pe khada utruga ya nahi (I wasn't aware that my character (Dawood) was actually 'Bade Saab.' In the script I received, my character was simply Dawood; the name 'Bade Saab' wasn't written anywhere. It was only when Part 2 was about to be released that I began to suspect Dawood might actually be Bade Saab—and that’s when I got a little nervous. I started wondering how people would react, and whether or not I would be able to live up to their expectations)."

Speaking more of the reception he's receiving for his performance, Danish adds, "Log kaha-kaha se dhund ke mujhe reaction de rahe hai. I'm overwhelmed. It's a different kind of feeling, and as an actor isi ke liye toh hum zinda hai."

Danish Iqbal on Dhurandhar 2 being slammed for being a pro-BJP film

Danish is well aware of the criticism Dhurandhar 2 received. Ask him to share his views on Dhurandhar 2 being called a 'propaganda film promoting BJP', he admits, "It's a difficult question to answer. This movie is based on certain issues. A movie has to have some storyline, some logic, something to discuss and show in a film. Ek plot banana padta hai. Ab iss film ka jo plot hai woh aisa hai ki desh ki suraksha aur jo cheezein daaw pe lagi thi, unke upar yeh movie based hain. Ab uss mein jo bhi cheezein zaroori hongi, woh dikhai jayengi. Usko dikhaye bina aap kaise film bana sakte hai. Aapka subject hi wohi hai (Now, the plot of this film is such that it is based on the country's security and the stakes that were involved. Consequently, whatever elements are essential to that context will be depicted. How could one possibly make a film without showing those things? After all, that is the very subject matter of the film."

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Danish also emphasises that film shouldn't be categorised, and asserts, "Ab usse tag kar dena ki propaganda film hai, toh waise aap sabhi filmein ko kuch-na-kuch label kar hi sakte ho na. You can't escape that. Also, yeh ek film hai, aur usko ussi ki tarah dekhna chahiye. Agar hum filmon ko baatna chalu kar denge, toh phir kuch bachne wala nahi hai (Now, if you were to label it a "propaganda film"—well, by that logic, you could attach some label or another to just about any movie, couldn't you? You simply can't escape that. Furthermore, this is a film, and it should be viewed as such. If we start pigeonholing movies, then eventually, nothing will be left)."

Danish Iqbal on Hindu vs Muslims, Islamophobia themes in films

Danish also reacts to the trend of movies depicting themes of Hindu vs Muslims and alleged Islamophobia. "Arey bhai, yeh toh out of syllabus question hai," Danish laughs, and continues, "Ek comman man ki hisaab se main yeh kahuga ki kisi bhi aap garden mein jaate ho, toh alag-alag rang ke phool hote hai, aur unhi se garden complete hota hai. Tarah-tarah ki filmein banegi aur banti rehni chaiye. Tabhi toh unpe baat hogi, vichaar hoga. Film ko uski merit pe dekhna chaiye. Na ki kisi cheez se jodh ke dekhna chaiye (As a common man, I would add that whenever you visit a garden, you see flowers of various colours—and it is this diversity that blooms that makes the garden complete. Films of all kinds will be made, and indeed, they should continue to be made. Only then will they spark conversation and stimulate thought. A film should be evaluated on its own merits, rather than being viewed through the lens of any external association)."

Also read: Amid Dhurandhar 2 success, Shah Rukh Khan gets brutally trolled for calling Pakistan 'great neighbour', Ajmal Kasab 'gentleman' | Viral videos

Danish further says that he's not in sync with the character he played in Yami Gautam's Haq. "In that film, I played Maulvi Liaqut. Personally, main itefaaq nahi rakhta aise character se. Mujhe pasand nahi aate...woh dhadi wala katar musalmaan. Mujhe nahi lagta ki woh kuch khass contribute kar sakte hai samaj mein positively. Aur yeh kisi ek religious se juda hua nahi hai. Woh har jagah, har dharm mein milenge (I don't like kattar Muslims. I don't believe they can make any significant positive contribution to society. And this isn't limited to any single religious group; you will find such people everywhere, in every religion). I was reluctant to do that. But as an actor, you don't have a choice, so I did my job honestly and got a lot of abuse."

The actor further applauds films like Haq, which highlight the positive side of a community. "Woh movie musalmaan aurton ki haq ki baat kar rahi hai. Woh bhi toh cinema hai. Dekho. Aur woh bhi kaun bana raha hai? Non-Muslims. Woh musalmaano ki baat kar rahe hai, toh aap usse kya kahenge? Yeh galat hai kehna, humare Hindustan mein sab filmein banti aayi hai. Sab mil-jul ke rehte aaye hai (Haq advocates for the rights of Muslim women. That, too, is cinema. Watch it. And who is making it, no less? Non-Muslims. They are speaking about Muslims, so what would you say to that? It is wrong to make such claims. In our India, all kinds of films have always been made. Everyone has always lived together in harmony)." After Dhurandhar 2, Danish will next be seen in Khosla Ka Ghosla 2, slated to release in August 2026.