Dhurandhar The Revenge casting director Mukesh Chhabra invites fresh faces in films, reveals 'sabse easy access hai mere office ka'

Mukesh Chhabra is flying high with the success of Dhurandhar The Revenge, and he revealed that he is on a hunt for new faces, and accessible his office is for the aspiring actors.

Mukesh Chhabra, the casting director for films such as 'Dhurandhar' and 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', among others, has said that his office remains open to aspiring actors from across the country, emphasising accessibility, hard work and talent as the key pillars of success in the film industry.

Speaking to ANI, Chhabra said there is "no secret" behind his success, attributing it to hard work, teamwork and the opportunities given by filmmakers. "It is God's grace and my mother's blessings. The whole company works hard. The credit goes to directors and producers who trusted me," he said.

Highlighting accessibility for newcomers, Chhabra stressed that aspiring actors can easily approach him through multiple channels. "Sabse easy access hai mere office ka..pure Hindustan mein sabko pata hai mera office kidhar hai aur aap mere office mein walk in kar sakte hai aap apna introduction video chod sakte hai..."(It is the easiest access to my office. Everyone in India knows where my office is. You can walk in, leave your introduction video.) "There is social media, email and even an app where you can upload your work," he said.

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He added that individuals living in Mumbai can also visit his office during designated hours, underlining that "there is a lot of accessibility." Chhabra also spoke about the importance of talent over recommendations or background, noting that while many people reach out with references, the final decision always depends on an individual's acting ability. "Everyone calls with hope, and that's a good thing. But ultimately, casting has to be right. The one who has the right talent will move forward," he said.

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The casting director further highlighted his efforts to scout talent beyond Mumbai, travelling to different parts of the country to discover actors. "India is full of talent. Not everyone can come to Mumbai due to personal or financial reasons, so we go to different cities to find them," he said, adding that local talent brings authenticity to films.

Chhabra also advised aspiring actors to focus on their craft and mental well-being, calling the journey "long and challenging." "If you have chosen this field, work very hard. Stay happy during the struggle and take care of your mental health," he said. Known for casting several successful films, Chhabra said he feels a growing sense of responsibility as expectations from his work continue to rise.