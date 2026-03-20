Dhurandhar The Revenge box office collection day 1: Ranveer Singh-starrer becomes biggest Hindi film in 113 years, mints Rs 236 crore worldwide

Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar The Revenge has smashed all records and has set a benchmark that will remain untouched for years.

Dhurandhar The Revenge box office collection day 1: Bollywood has revolutionised Indian cinema with Dhurandhar 2. Ranveer Singh-starrer has shattered every possible record in Hindi by registering an earth-shattering opening. Released on March 19 and with paid previews on the evening of March 18, Dhurandhar 2 has minted Rs 145 crore in a day (with Rs 43 crore paid previews, and Rs 102.55 crore on Thursday) domestically.

Dhurandhar 2 crossed Rs 200 crore on its first day

When it comes overseas, despite facing a ban in Gulf countries, the film has registered a massive response in the USA & Canada, the UK, Australia, and Europe & Asia circuits. D2 has scored one of the biggest overseas openings ever for a Bollywood film. As per the early estimates, Aditya Dhar's directorial earned Rs 130-135 crore overseas, taking the worldwide total to Rs 236.63 crore.

Also read: Dhurandhar 2: Who is Bade Sahab? Neither Salman Khan nor Emraan Hashmi, but this actor plays Dawood Ibrahim in Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar's film

Dhurandhar 2 language-wise occupancy

When it comes to occupancy, as expected, Dhurandhar showed the strongest performance in the Hindi language, and the South language contributed only a minor share to the collection. The Hindi version had an occupancy of 73.6% and earned Rs 99.10 crore. The Kannada language had a strength of 46% and earned Rs 8 lakh. The Malayalam version also showed 80% occupancy and earned 9 lakh. The Tamil version earned Rs 1.16 crore with 39% occupancy, and the Telugu version earned Rs 2.12 crore with just 59% occupancy.

Also read: Dhurandhar 2 Movie Review: Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar change Bollywood forever, bring bloody entertaining film, blends emotions with gruesome action

Dhurandhar 2 becomes first film in 113 years to...

Going with the early estimates, Dhurandhar is the first film in 113 years of Hindi cinema to score such a huge opening. Dhurandhar 2 has not only beaten every Hindi blockbuster but surpassed the worldwide opening of pan-India jaggernauts, including RRR (Rs 223 crore), Baahubali 2 (Rs 214 crore), Kalki 2898 AD (Rs 174 crore) and KGF Chapter 2 (Rs 159 crore). The Gudi Padwa holiday has certainly benefited D2, and the Eid holiday will take Dhurandhar 2 to another level.