Dhurandhar The Revenge box office collection: Ranveer Singh dethrones Allu Arjun, Prabhas, beats Pushpa 2, Baahubali, earns Rs 300 crore in just 2 days

Dhurandhar The Revenge box office collection day 2: Ranveer Singh is now the new box office king. He successfully dethroned Allu Arjun, Prabhas, and Jr NTR, earning over Rs 300 crore in two days.

Dhurandhar The Revenge day 2 collection: With nazar and sabr, Ranveer Singh went on to become the biggest Indian star. Dhurandhar 2 has truly proved this line from Dhurandhar, "Kismat ki ek bahut khoobsurat aadat hai, ki woh waqt aane par badalti hai." Dhurandhar The Revenge has already become a blockbuster, beating every previous record and setting new benchmarks. In just two days, Dhurandhar 2 has already crossed the Rs 300 crore mark worldwide, becoming India's fastest movie to breach this mark, beating Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 The Rule.

Dhurandhar 2 Friday collection

When it comes to Friday's collection, Dhurandhar 2 earned Rs 80.72 crore, taking the domestic collection to Rs 269.39 crore gross and Rs 226.27 crore net. The film has shown a drop of 21%, which was expected due to Eid. However, the film will take a huge jump on Saturday and Sunday.

When it comes to overseas collection, on Thursday, the film grossed Rs 64 crore overseas, taking the worldwide total to Rs 290 crore net. However, the Friday's overseas collection will be out on Saturday morning, which will easily add more Rs 20-30 crore, taking the worldwide collection in the range of Rs 310-320 crore or even more than that. Going by this trend, Dhurandhar 2 has already crossed the milestones of Pushpa (crossed Rs 300 crore in 4 days), Baahubali 2 (crossed Rs 300 crore in 3 days), and KGF Chapter 2 (crossed Rs 300 crore in 2 days).

Dhurandhar 2 language-wise occupancy

As Sacnilk reported, Dhurandhar earned 78.94 crore in Hindi, with 64.3% occupancy. In the Telugu version, the film earned Rs 1.30 crore with 35% occupancy. The Tamil version earned Rs 44 lakh with 27% occupancy, and the Malayalam version earned Rs 1 lakh with 13% occupancy.