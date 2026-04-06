Dhurandhar The Revenge box office collection: Forget Shah Rukh, Salman, Prabhas; Ranveer Singh scripts Bollywood history, mints Rs 1000 crore in India

In 18 days, Dhurandhar The Revenge has achieved a milestone that was untouched for decades. Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar have created history by scoring Rs 1000 crore net in India, making it the first Bollywood film to achieve such a milestone.

Dhurandhar The Revenge box office collection Day 18: In 2026, no actor is bigger than Ranveer Singh, and Aditya Dhar is now the most successful filmmaker in Bollywood. None in the film industry, or even the naysayers, could have imagined that a film would create such a phenomenon, break every single record, and set a benchmark that would be almost impossible to break. In less than 20 days, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has become the first and fastest Bollywood movie to cross Rs 1000 crore in India. As trade tracking portal Sacnilk reported, on its third Sunday, D2 has crossed Rs 1000 crore in domestic collection.

Dhurandhar 2 and its Dhurandhar storm at the box office

On Day 18, Dhurandhar 2 showed a jump of 12.1% from Day 17, and earned Rs 28.75 crore in India, taking the domestic net to Rs 1,013 crore (Rs 1,213 crore gross). When it comes to overseas collection, Ranveer's action drama earned Rs 392 crore so far, bringing the worldwide collection to Rs 1,605 crore. As Taran Adarsh tweeted, Dhurandhar 2 is the fastest movie to earn Rs 200 crore, Rs 300 crore, Rs 400 crore, Rs 500 crore, Rs 600 crore, Rs 700 crore, Rs 800 crore, and now even Rs 1000 crore. Not Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, but it is Ranveer Singh who changed the dynamics of Bollywood forever.

Also read: Exclusive: Dhurandhar 2's Dawood Ibrahim, Danish Iqbal reacts to pro-BJP propaganda criticism, Hindu vs Muslim wave: 'Sab mil-jul ke rehte aaye hai'

Dhurandhar 2's next big targets are...

As Jaskirat Singh Rangi maintains a diary, striking off enemies from his hitlist, Dhurandhar is also beating every big movie of Indian cinema. After surpassing Jawan, Pathaan, Baahubali, KGF 2, and RRR, D2's next big target is beating Pushpa 2 (Rs 1742 crore), followed by Baahubali 2 (Rs 1820 crore), and ultimately challenging Dangal's Rs 2,200 crore. Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar under B62 Studios and Jio Studios produce Dhurandhar The Revenge.