Dhurandhar The Revenge box office collection Day 9: Ranveer Singh knock downs Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, earns Rs 1128 crore
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Dhurandhar The Revenge box office collection: Though Ranveer Singh's starrer shows a minor dip from Thursday, the movie continues to create records, including surpassing the lifetime collections of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD.
Dhurandhar The Revenge box office collection: Gone are the days when pan-India stars were limited to a few names, who used to dominate the box office games. Ranveer Singh is among the latest entrants who came, saw, and conquered the movies, and even took Indian cinema to the global level. Dhurandhar: The Revenge (also known as Dhurandhar 2), continues to control, dictate, and dominate the cinema business, and despite a minor drop, Aditya Dhar's film continues to perform.
Dhurandhar 2 Friday collection
As Sacnilk reported, on Friday, the film earned Rs 41.55 crore from 18,456 shows, taking India's gross collection to 854.99 crore, and net collection to Rs 715.72 crore. As of now, the film has earned Rs 274 crore overseas, taking its worldwide gross to Rs 1128 crore.
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Dhurandhar 2 language-wise occupancy
Dhurandhar The Revenge continues to lead its collection from Hindi, collecting Rs 37.50 crore from 31% occupancy. In the Telugu version, the film collected Rs 2.85 crore with 40% occupancy. In Tamil, Dhurandhar 2 earned Rs 85 lakh with 28% occupancy. In Malayalam and Kannada, the movie earned Rs 10 lakh and Rs 25 lakh with 23% and 255 strength, respectively.
Dhurandhar 2 beats Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas
When it comes to comparison, Dhurandhar 2 has surpassed the lifetime collections of Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster Jawan (Rs 1100 crore) and Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD (Rs 1050-1100 crore). In the coming days, D2 is expected to cross the lifetime hauls of KGF Chapter 2 (Rs 1200-1250 crore) and Dhurandhar Part One (1,307–1,354 crore).
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Compared to Thursday, Dhurandhar 2 showed a 16.4% drop on Friday. However, the film is expected to show a great jump on Saturday and Sunday. However, the film will enjoy a free run for 2 weeks, and will get a bit affected during the release of Akshay Kumar- Priyadarsha's Bhoot Bungla, which will release on April 10, 2026.