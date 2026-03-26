Dhurandhar 2 box office collection Day 8: Ranveer Singh overthrows Shah Rukh Khan, Aditya Dhar's film beats liftime haul of Pathaan, earns Rs 1100 crore

Dhurandhar: The Revenge refuses to slow down and continues to earn over Rs 40 crore on a working day. The worldwide collection of Dhurandhar 2 has crossed Pathaan's worldwide haul.

Dhurandhar The Revenge box office collection: Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's movie is a box office monster that refuses to slow down and continues creating havoc at the box office. The spy espionage thriller has not only become the fastest Bollywood movie to cross Rs 1000 crore, but has also surpassed the lifetime business of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. The craze of Dhurandhar 2 remains aloof from the weekdays, and it continued minting almost Rs 50 crore on Thursday.

As Sacnilk reported, the early estimates of Thursday are Rs 49.70 Cr from 19,493 shows, bringing the India gross collection to Rs 805.32 crore. The net collection from India is 674.17 crore. Adding the overseas business till Wednesday (Rs 261.92 crore), the gross worldwide collection is Rs 1,067.24 crore. Thursday's overseas collection will further add more crores and will breach Rs 1100 crore worldwide.