Dhurandhar The Revenge box office collection day 7: Ranveer Singh outcasts Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas, Aamir Khan, scores quickest Rs 1000 crore in Bollywood

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

United Spirits bags 3,400 per cent return from RCB sale as Diageo’s investment grows 35x in 18 years

Iran FM Abbas Araghchi, Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf removed from Israel's hit-list on Pakistan's request; Here's why

Khwaab Dekhoon: Arijit Singh croons romantic track, highlights Junaid Khan-Sai Pallavi’s love story

Dhurandhar 2: Udaybir Sandhu aka Pinda recalls intense bathroom fight with Ranveer Singh: 'I didn't sleep for three nights'

PM Modi to hold key meeting with CMs amid West Asia crisis tomorrow: What's on agenda?

Virat Kohli sends strong IPL 2026 warning with explosive 19-ball 45; Dinesh Karthik makes bold prediction

“Bachpana Shouldn’t Retire”: A National Call to Redefine Aging with Joy, Dignity and Preventive Care

US-Israel-Iran: Hezbollah chief Sheikh Naim Qassem declares 'no surrender'; warns of 'Greater Israel' threat

India's LPG, petrol supply sufficient for several months, says Petroleum Ministry, urges people not to panic by 'deliberate misinformation'

BCCI unveils India’s 2026-27 home fixtures, confirms venues for Border-Gavaskar Trophy - Full details inside

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
United Spirits bags 3,400 per cent return from RCB sale as Diageo’s investment grows 35x in 18 years

United Spirits bags 3,400 per cent return from RCB sale as Diageo’s investment

Khwaab Dekhoon: Arijit Singh croons romantic track, highlights Junaid Khan-Sai Pallavi’s love story

Khwaab Dekhoon: Arijit Singh croons romantic track, highlights

Dhurandhar 2: Udaybir Sandhu aka Pinda recalls intense bathroom fight with Ranveer Singh: 'I didn't sleep for three nights'

Dhurandhar 2: Udaybir Sandhu aka Pinda recalls intense bathroom fight

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Mardaani 3 OTT release date: Here's when and where to watch Rani Mukerji's hit cop thriller

Mardaani 3 OTT release date: Here's when and where to watch Rani Mukerji's hit

From Russia to Qatar: Top 5 countries holding largest natural gas reserves in the World; check full list here

From Russia to Qatar: Top 5 countries holding largest natural gas reserves

IIFD 2026: Kangana Ranaut stuns in elegant South-Indian lehenga, poses with Hema Malini, Sharmila Tagore | See viral pics

IIFD 2026: Kangana Ranaut stuns in elegant South-Indian lehenga

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Dhurandhar The Revenge box office collection day 7: Ranveer Singh outcasts Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas, Aamir Khan, scores quickest Rs 1000 crore in Bollywood

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge became the fastest Rs 1000 crore grosser, dethroning Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, Pathaan, Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD, and Aamir Khan's Dangal.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 26, 2026, 03:46 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Dhurandhar The Revenge box office collection day 7: Ranveer Singh outcasts Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas, Aamir Khan, scores quickest Rs 1000 crore in Bollywood
Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar The Revenge
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Dhurandhar The Revenge box office collection: Ranveer Singh, with Aditya Dhar, has created an unforgettable chapter in the history of Indian cinema. They achieved an unthinkable, unimaginable, almost impossible milestone and changed Bollywood forever. When it comes to box office collections, Dhurandhar 2 has become the fastest Rs 1000 crore grosser, and they have only crossed it in one week. Just imagine where this film will stop. In our review, we mentioned that Aamir Khan's Dangal record is in danger, and now it has become more evident. 

Dhurandhar: The Revenge crosses Rs 1000 crore mark in mere 7 days

Dangal holds the record of the highest-grossing Indian film by earning Rs 2000 crore worldwide. Dhurandhar 2 is marching towards crushing the records in full swing. As Sacnilk reported, on Wednesday, Dhurandhar 2  earned Rs 48.25 crore with 20,352 shows, bringing the total India gross collections to Rs 745.23 crore. When it comes to net collection, the film has earned Rs 623.97 crore in India. Speaking about the overseas collection, the film collected Rs 11.92 crore on Day 7, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 261.92 crore. The worldwide gross collection of Dhurandhar 2 stands at Rs 1,007.15 crore. 

Also read: Dhurandhar The Revenge: Aditya Dhar breaks silence on viral pic of Ranveer Singh in turban holding cigarette: 'I hold highest respect for Sikhs' 

How Ranveer Singh beats Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas, and Aamir Khan

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is the fastest film to cross Rs 1000 crore in Bollywood, dethrowing Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan (18 days), Pathaan (27 days), Aamir Khan's Dangal (142 days). D2 has overthrown pan-Indian blockbusters, including RRR (16 days), Kalki 2898 AD (26 days), KGF 2 (16 days), and Baahubali 2 (10 days). At the Indian box office, Dhurandhar 2 is the second-fastest film to cross Rs 1000 crore grosser after Pushpa 2. Allu Arjun's film achieved this milestone in just 6 days. 

Going ahead, Dhurandhar 2 will soon be crossing the lifetime business of Dhurandhar Part One (Rs 1350 crore), and with a free run of 2 weeks, the film is expected to create more records that will remain unbreakable for years.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
United Spirits bags 3,400 per cent return from RCB sale as Diageo’s investment grows 35x in 18 years
United Spirits bags 3,400 per cent return from RCB sale as Diageo’s investment
Iran FM Abbas Araghchi, Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf removed from Israel's hit-list on Pakistan's request; Here's why
Iran FM Araghchi, Speaker Ghalibaf removed from Israel's hit-list on Pak request
Khwaab Dekhoon: Arijit Singh croons romantic track, highlights Junaid Khan-Sai Pallavi’s love story
Khwaab Dekhoon: Arijit Singh croons romantic track, highlights
Dhurandhar 2: Udaybir Sandhu aka Pinda recalls intense bathroom fight with Ranveer Singh: 'I didn't sleep for three nights'
Dhurandhar 2: Udaybir Sandhu aka Pinda recalls intense bathroom fight
PM Modi to hold key meeting with CMs amid West Asia crisis tomorrow: What's on agenda?
PM Modi to hold key meeting with CMs amid West Asia crisis: What's on agenda?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Mardaani 3 OTT release date: Here's when and where to watch Rani Mukerji's hit cop thriller
Mardaani 3 OTT release date: Here's when and where to watch Rani Mukerji's hit
From Russia to Qatar: Top 5 countries holding largest natural gas reserves in the World; check full list here
From Russia to Qatar: Top 5 countries holding largest natural gas reserves
IIFD 2026: Kangana Ranaut stuns in elegant South-Indian lehenga, poses with Hema Malini, Sharmila Tagore | See viral pics
IIFD 2026: Kangana Ranaut stuns in elegant South-Indian lehenga
Dhurandhar The Revenge: From biggest opener to fastest Rs 1000 crore, records broken by Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar's blockbuster
Dhurandhar The Revenge: From biggest opener to fastest Rs 1000 crore
From Dhurandhar 2 to Subedar, Brahmayodha: must-watch movies, series, audio thrillers to binge this weekend
From Dhurandhar 2 to Subedar, Brahmayodha: must-watch movies, series
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement