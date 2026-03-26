Dhurandhar The Revenge box office collection day 7: Ranveer Singh outcasts Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas, Aamir Khan, scores quickest Rs 1000 crore in Bollywood

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge became the fastest Rs 1000 crore grosser, dethroning Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, Pathaan, Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD, and Aamir Khan's Dangal.

Dhurandhar The Revenge box office collection: Ranveer Singh, with Aditya Dhar, has created an unforgettable chapter in the history of Indian cinema. They achieved an unthinkable, unimaginable, almost impossible milestone and changed Bollywood forever. When it comes to box office collections, Dhurandhar 2 has become the fastest Rs 1000 crore grosser, and they have only crossed it in one week. Just imagine where this film will stop. In our review, we mentioned that Aamir Khan's Dangal record is in danger, and now it has become more evident.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge crosses Rs 1000 crore mark in mere 7 days

Dangal holds the record of the highest-grossing Indian film by earning Rs 2000 crore worldwide. Dhurandhar 2 is marching towards crushing the records in full swing. As Sacnilk reported, on Wednesday, Dhurandhar 2 earned Rs 48.25 crore with 20,352 shows, bringing the total India gross collections to Rs 745.23 crore. When it comes to net collection, the film has earned Rs 623.97 crore in India. Speaking about the overseas collection, the film collected Rs 11.92 crore on Day 7, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 261.92 crore. The worldwide gross collection of Dhurandhar 2 stands at Rs 1,007.15 crore.

Also read: Dhurandhar The Revenge: Aditya Dhar breaks silence on viral pic of Ranveer Singh in turban holding cigarette: 'I hold highest respect for Sikhs'

How Ranveer Singh beats Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas, and Aamir Khan

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is the fastest film to cross Rs 1000 crore in Bollywood, dethrowing Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan (18 days), Pathaan (27 days), Aamir Khan's Dangal (142 days). D2 has overthrown pan-Indian blockbusters, including RRR (16 days), Kalki 2898 AD (26 days), KGF 2 (16 days), and Baahubali 2 (10 days). At the Indian box office, Dhurandhar 2 is the second-fastest film to cross Rs 1000 crore grosser after Pushpa 2. Allu Arjun's film achieved this milestone in just 6 days.

Going ahead, Dhurandhar 2 will soon be crossing the lifetime business of Dhurandhar Part One (Rs 1350 crore), and with a free run of 2 weeks, the film is expected to create more records that will remain unbreakable for years.