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Dhurandhar The Revenge box office collection day 4: Ranveer Singh's film runs on riot mode, scores biggest opening weekend in Bollywood, earns Rs 700 crore
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Dhurandhar The Revenge box office collection: Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar's movie created history, achieved a rare feat of scoring two back-to-back Rs 100 crore from the Hindi language itself, and recorded the biggest weekend ever.
Dhurandhar The Revenge day 4: Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar have changed Bollywood forever. The numbers Dhurandhar 2 pulled off are nothing less than magic. A few years ago, an average moviegoer would predict that only South's biggies can score Rs 100 crore in a day. However, Dhurandhar The Revenge changed the game and set a new example that will be almost impossible to break, even by the biggest of superstars, including Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan.
Dhurandhar 2 scored the biggest weekend in Bollywood
The extended weekend of D2 has ended, with a mega bang. As Sacnilk reported, on Sunday, Dhurandhar 2 scored Rs 114.85 crore, with 83.50% occupancy, making it a rare phenomenon for Bollywood to score two back-to-back Rs 100 crore days. Before D2, only SS Rajamouli's RRR managed a 100+ crore net single-day figure, and that too in Telugu. Language-wise, on Sunday, Dhurandhar 2 earned Rs 107 crore from Hindi, Rs 5.25 crore from Telugu, Rs 2.50 crore from Tamil, Rs 9 lakh from Malayalam, and Rs 1 lakh from Kannada.
Also read: Dhurandhar The Revenge box office: Forget North, South, Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar's film defeats Hollywood, Dhurandhar 2 beats this English movie
Dhurandhar 2 worldwide collection
From the extended weekend, Dhurandhar Part 2 has India's gross collections of Rs 541.97 crore and total India net collections of Rs 454.12 crore so far. Overseas, the film has grossed a total of Rs 149.35 crore in gross collections, bringing the total worldwide gross collection to Rs 691.32 crore. The final numbers will add a few more crores to the collection. With such phenomenal numbers, Dhurandhar 2 has earned the biggest weekend for Bollywood and the second biggest weekend in India, behind Pushpa 2 (over Rs 750 crore).
Dhurandhar 2 beats Aamir Khan, SS Rajamouli, Salman Khan
In just four days, Baahubali has surpassed the domestic lifetime collections of Dangal, Baahubali, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Aamir Khan's blockbuster earned Rs 387.38 crore in India. Whereas Salman Khan's record-breaking film finished its domestic run at Rs 320.34 crore. SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Beginning ended its lifetime run with Rs 421 crore.