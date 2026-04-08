Dhurandhar The Revenge box office collection day 20: Ranveer Singh ends Shah Rukh Khan's international domination, beats Jawan's overseas haul

After a major drop in the collection, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge has shown growth, and it has even overthrown Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan overseas.

Dhurandhar The Revenge box office collection: It's been 20 days, and the box office juggernaut named Dhurandhar: The Revenge (also known as Dhurandhar 2) is refusing to slow down. Headlined by Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar's film continues its monstrous run at the box office. On Tuesday, D2 showed growth after a major decline on Monday. As Sacnilk reported, on Day 20, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has earned Rs 10.10 crore, up 1% from Monday's Rs 10 crore. The India net collection now stands at Rs 1033 crore net, and Rs 1,237 crore gross.

How does Dhurandhar 2 end Shah Rukh Khan's rule overseas?

On its 3rd Tuesday, Dhurandhar 2 earned Rs 4 crore overseas, taking its total gross to Rs 404 crore so far. Till 2026, the biggest overseas grosser (without China release) is Jawan. The overseas collection of Jawan stands at Rs 400 crore. Ranveer's Dhurandhar 2 has beaten Jawan's overseas haul in less than a month, becoming the second-highest Bollywood film overseas. The top spot is reserved by Aamir Khan's Dangal, which earned a total international gross exceeding Rs 1500 crore (due to the China release). Dhurandhar 2 might never beat Dangal internationally, but it has surpassed every other record below Aamir Khan's blockbuster.

Deepika Padukone on maintaining silence on Dhurandhar 2's success

On Tuesday, Deepika Padukone finally broke the silence on skipping Dhurandhar 2's premiere and maintaining a silence on her hubby's stupendous success. Taking to her Instagram handle, Deepika dropped a comment on a reel which highlighted her absence at the Dhurandhar 2's screening and asked if "her silence was a delivery statement or is it the internet reading too much into celebrity social media silence?"

The Om Shanti Om actress addressed the long-pending discussion with a fitting reply in the post's comment section. Taking to the comment section, Deepika wrote, "The latter, my friend... P.S. I watched it way before any of you did. Now, who is the joke on?"