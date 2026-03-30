Dhurandhar The Revenge box office collection day 11: Ranveer Singh's sequel crosses lifetime earnings of Dhurandhar, earns Rs 1365 crore

With global earnings of Rs 1365 crore, Dhurandhar The Revenge has surpassed the lifetime earnings of Dhurandhar, that had grossed Rs 1304 crore. Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's sequel is now the fourth highest-grossing Indian film ever after Dangal, Baahubali 2, and Pushpa 2.

Headlined by Ranveer Singh and helmed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar The Revenge, or Dhurandhar 2, released in cinemas worldwide on March 19, with paid previews kicking off a day earlier. A direct sequel to the Rs 1300-crore blockbuster Dhurandhar, that came just three months prior in December 2025, the high-octane spy action thriller has been smashing box office records since its debut. The second part sees Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor, and Gaurav Gera reprising their pivotal roles, with some surprising new additions in the cast including Udaybir Sandhu, Danish Iqbal, and Salim Siddiqui.

The makers have now shared the latest box office collections of Ranveer Singh-starrer sequel. In its first 11 days, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has earned Rs 867 crore net and Rs 1023 crore gross in India. Adding the overseas collection of Rs 342 crore, the sequel's total worldwide collections are now at Rs 1365 crore. Dhurandhar 2 has surpassed the lifetime earnings of its predecessor Dhurandhar, that had grossed Rs 1304 crore worldwide. The Aditya Dhar directorial has now become the fourth-highest grossing Indian movie ever after Aamir Khan's Dangal (Rs 2070 crore), Prabhas' Baahubali 2 (Rs 1788 crore), and Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 (Rs 1724 crore).

Set against the volatile backdrop of Lyari in Karachi, Dhurandhar delivered a gripping tale of covert intelligence operations, seamlessly blending fiction with real-life events like the 1999 Kandahar hijack, the 2001 Parliament attack, and the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, charts the meteoric rise of Ranveer's Hamza Ali Mazari in Pakistan, while showcasing his past as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, a young man who ultimately transforms into a covert operative. The film further ups the stakes by weaving in key real-world moments such as Operation Lyari, the 2014 Indian general election, and the 2016 demonetisation drive.

The blockbuster Dhurandhar films have taken social media by storm, sparking endless debates alongside roaring audience reactions, viral reels, and countless meme-worthy moments that refuse to die down. Despite a combined runtime stretching over seven and a half hours, Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge have struck a chord with viewers, winning hearts with their gripping storytelling, standout performances, stirring music, and pitch-perfect casting. Backed by a pulsating score from Shashwat Sachdev, the Dhurandhar franchise is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar under their banners Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

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